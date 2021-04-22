Regulatory News:

1. Summary of the notification

In accordance with Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant holdings, AUDIOVALLEY SA (Paris:ALAVY) (Brussels:ALAVY) announces, by means of a disclosure relating to a transparency notification, that it received a transparency notification from Alexandre Saboundjian on 20 August 2020.

Alexandre Saboundjian announced that, after bringing into compliance a situation that already existed and that is not the result of a share acquisition, he and his company Maxximum SA hold 55.57% of the voting rights as at 30 June 2020. He has therefore crossed the 50% shareholding threshold.

2. Content of the notification

Reason for the notification: Bringing into compliance a situation that already existed and that is not the result of a share acquisition.

Notification by: A parent undertaking or a person who controls it.

Person(s) required to provide notification:

Name Address (for legal entities) Alexandre Saboundjian Maxximum SA Avenue des Chasseurs 61, 1410 Waterloo

Date threshold exceeded: 30 June 2020.

30 June 2020. Threshold crossed (as a %) : 50%

: 50% Denominator : 10,341,483



: 10,341,483 Details of the notification

Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction voting rights voting rights of voting rights Holders of voting rights Attached to

securities Not related to

securities Attached to

securities Not related to

securities Maxximum SA 5,377,818 52.00% Alexandre Saboundjian 338,896 3.28% AudioValley 29,565 0.29% TOTAL 5,746,279 55.57%

b. Similar financial instruments After the transaction Holders of similar

financial instruments Type of financial

instrument Maturity date Exercise or conversion

date or period voting rights that

can be acquired

if the instrument is exercised of voting rights Settlement TOTAL

TOTAL(A&B) of voting rights of voting rights 5,746,279 55.57%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the shareholding is actually held:

Alexandre Saboundjian controls Maxximum SA

3. Additional information

The transparency notification of 27 August 2020 and the related press release contained a misprint, specifically an inversion between the voting rights held by Alexandre Saboundjian and those held by his company Maxximum SA.

Consequently, AudioValley had to correct the existing situation through a new transparency notification and a new press release.

4. Further information

This press release and the detailed transparency declaration are available on the AUDIOVALLEY SA website via the following link.

An updated overview of the significant holdings in AUDIOVALLEY SA is available on the AUDIOVALLEY SA website via the following link.

FUTURE UPDATES

Release of annual financial report

Friday 30 April 2021, after market close

2021 half-year revenue

Tuesday 27 July 2021, after market close

About AudioValley

AudioValley, based in Brussels in the heart of Europe, has been a pioneer and leader in digital audio since 2007. Active throughout the value chain in its sector, and with a global network, AudioValley offers its customers partners solutions to develop their business through digital audio, both locally and internationally.

The Group is home to iconic brands: Targetspot for the monetization of digital audio content, Jamendo for music sales and music rights management, Shoutcast for streaming technologies and podcast management, and Winamp, the iconic audio player.

The audio sector is undergoing an unprecedented digital revolution with ultra-connected consumers who want access to the best audio content wherever and whenever they want. To cater for these new consumer trends, AudioValley is developing technologies that allow people to instantly enjoy the benefits of digital audio and services that create links between brands and consumers, between publishers and their audience, between publishers and brands, and between artists and music lovers. AudioValley is present in 9 countries and employs around 100 employees worldwide. www.audiovalley.com

