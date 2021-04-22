Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the global alternative asset management group, today announced its intention to launch a North American Private Equity strategy dedicated to transitioning to a low-carbon economy, with $300 million of capital already committed.

This new decarbonization fund will aim to help reach the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement by providing equity capital to profitable companies in North America focused on the fast-growing energy transition sector. The fund's mission will be to accelerate the paradigm shift to a low-carbon economy by the growth of corporate leaders in the energy transition space that are developing solutions to lower energy consumption, increase renewable energy supply, expand low-carbon mobility and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The launch of this fund is a major step for Tikehau Capital's impact investing platform. It follows the successful close of Tikehau Capital's European-focused T2 Energy Transition strategy, which outperformed its original fundraising goals with over €1 billion raised. The T2 Energy Transition fund has already invested in six European SMEs focused on clean energy generation, low-carbon mobility and energy efficiency. The new private equity fund dedicated to decarbonizing the economy will implement this successful strategy in the North American market as the U.S. has strengthened its commitment to address climate change with the goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Tikehau Capital and the broad energy company Total have already committed $300 million in initial capital. The fund aims at attracting capital from select institutional investors who are looking to actively invest in decarbonizing the economy.

Mathieu Chabran, co-founder of Tikehau Capital, said:

" At Tikehau Capital, we believe that investors have a responsibility to directly contribute to global efforts towards meeting carbon neutrality goals. We are establishing ourselves as leaders in the impact and energy transition space through our successful strategies including the T2 Energy Transition Fund, our fund focused on impact lending and our recent €500 million inaugural sustainable bond issuance. We are pleased today to further expand our offering with the launch of the decarbonization fund focused on North America, which will help accelerate progress towards reaching net carbon neutrality as the Unites States recommit to the Paris Climate Agreement."

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €28.5 billion of assets under management (at 31 December 2020).

Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder-led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors. Leveraging its strong equity base (€2.8 billion of shareholders' equity at 31 December 2020), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 594 employees (at 31 December 2020) across its 12 offices in Europe, Asia and North America.

Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP).

