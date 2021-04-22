Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.04.2021
Relay Medical Insider kaufen jetzt zu!
WKN: A2JH43 ISIN: SE0011090018 
Tradegate
21.04.21
16:25 Uhr
41,300 Euro
+0,670
+1,65 %
GlobeNewswire
22.04.2021 | 17:53
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Holmen (58/21)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Holmen AB (Holmen) held on April 22, 2021,
approved an extraordinary dividend of SEK 3.50 per share in addition to an
ordinary dividend of SEK 7.25 per share. The Ex-date is April 23, 2021. NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular and
gross return forwards/futures in Holmen (HOLMB). 

For more information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=854009
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
