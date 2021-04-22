NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Holmen (58/21)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Holmen AB (Holmen) held on April 22, 2021, approved an extraordinary dividend of SEK 3.50 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 7.25 per share. The Ex-date is April 23, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Holmen (HOLMB). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=854009