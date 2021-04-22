THIN FILM ELECTRONICS

Following the strategic shift announced in January 2020, Thinfilm is using its proven printed technology to develop solid-state lithium microbatteries with the intention of manufacturing them in volume in its roll-to-roll (R2R) production facility. Consistent with this strategy, the company has announced material progress with regards to commercial discussions, technical validation and manufacturing validation. It remains on track to generate initial microbattery revenues in Q421.

