Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced its financial calendar for 2021.

First quarter 2021 revenue: April 28, 2021 after market close. Audio webcast conference at 6pm CET that day. Details for connecting to the conference to be available on the company website and in the revenue press release.

2020 universal registration document (including the annual financial report and the management report to the annual general assembly): April 30, 2021

Annual general shareholders' meeting: June 10, 2021

First-half 2021 earnings: July 29, 2021 (after market)

(after market) Third-quarter 2021 revenue: October 20, 2021(after market)

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Richard Vacher Detournière

General Manager Chief Financial Officer

+33 (0)4 42 905 905

finance@verimatrix.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Zintel

+1 281 444 1590

matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com