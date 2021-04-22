The "Europe Semiconductor Rectifiers Market By Product Type (Single Phase and Three Phase), By Industry Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Power Utility, Telecom IT and Others), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Semiconductor Rectifiers Market is expected to witness market growth of 13.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).

The semiconductor diode is utilized in power control and rectification. They also conduct current to flow in only one direction and hinders the current flow in the opposite direction by using the properties of the two distinct linked doped semiconductor materials. Currently, the most broadly used semiconductor is the Doped silicon. Semiconductor diodes are the basic component to the integrated circuits and discrete device technology and are utilized to carry out a broad range of isolation, switching, level shifting, signal processing, control, biasing, and conversion of AC to DC functions.

The growing demand for miniaturized electronic components is due to the changing technology which fulfills the increasing demand for compact consumer electronic goods. These compact electronic devices need smaller PCBs along with the more efficient electric parts like rectifiers, thyristors, diodes, and some other discrete electronic components in order to decrease the total power usage and secure the consumer appliances. There are semiconductor rectifiers like Schottky diode/rectifiers that offer a faster switching action and less forward voltage drop. These kinds of rectifiers are also utilized for voltage clamping. Schottky diode/rectifiers have high current density, which helps in preventing transistor saturation. Apart from these benefits, the concise design of semiconductor rectifiers makes them as powerful alternative for its usage in consumer electronic items. Thus, the miniaturization of electronic devices helps to grow the demand for semiconductor rectifiers in consumer electronic items.

