Yorkshire Water Finance Plc - Publication of Final Terms

Yorkshire Water Finance plc

(a company incorporated in England with registered office at

Western House, Halifax Road, Bradford, BD6 2SZ and company number 11444372)

LEI:213800O8BDOGHJMTCP32

Publication of Final Terms

22 April 2021

Final Terms are available for viewing in respect of Yorkshire Water Finance plc's (the "Issuer") £350,000,000 1.750 per cent. Class A Unwrapped Guaranteed Bonds due 27 October 2032 (the "Bonds") guaranteed by Yorkshire Water Services Limited, Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited and Yorkshire Water Services Holdings Limited (together with the Issuer, "Yorkshire Water"). The Bonds are issued under the Issuer's £8,000,000,000 multicurrency programme and also under Yorkshire Water's Sustainable Finance Framework as found at www.keldagroup.com/media/1077/732859_yws_sustainable_framework.pdf

To view the Final Terms for the Bonds, please paste the following URLs into the address bar of your browser:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1494542/Yorkshire_Water_Finance_plc___Final_Terms.pdf

The Final Terms contain the final terms of the Bonds and must be read in conjunction with the Prospectus dated 16 April 2021 (the "Prospectus"). Full information on the Issuer and each Guarantor and the offer of the Bonds is only available on the basis of a combination of the Final Terms and Prospectus

A copy of the Final Terms and a copy of the Prospectus to which they relate have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information in relation to the Bonds please contact:

YORKSHIRE WATER FINANCE PLC

Yorkshire Water Services Limited

Livingstone House

Chadwick Street

Leeds

LS10 1LJ

Attention:

David Gregg, Head of Corporate Finance

Alex Rutherford, Senior Treasury Manager

Email: debtIR@yorkshirewater.co.uk

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Final Terms (when read together with the information in the Prospectus) may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Final Terms (when read together with the Prospectus) is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Final Terms (when read together with the information in the Prospectus), you must ascertain from the Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

In particular, the Final Terms (when read together with the information in the Prospectus) does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. This is not for distribution in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under any relevant securities laws of any state of the United States of America and are subject to U.S. tax law requirements. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons or to persons within the United States of America, as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.