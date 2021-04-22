Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.04.2021

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

WKN: 938367 ISIN: FR0004156297 Ticker-Symbol: LN4 
Frankfurt
22.04.21
17:16 Uhr
38,100 Euro
+0,700
+1,87 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINEDATA SERVICES SA Chart 1 Jahr
Dow Jones News
22.04.2021 | 18:25
137 Leser
Linedata Services: Revenues for 1st quarter 2021: EUR37.8 million

Linedata Services 
Linedata Services: Revenues for 1st quarter 2021: EUR37.8 million 
22-Apr-2021 / 17:51 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Revenues for 1st quarter 2021: EUR37.8 million 
 
 
 
 In EURm      Q1 2020 Q1 2021 Change Change at constant exchange rates 
ASSET MANAGEMENT 28.4  25.9  -8.5% -3.1% 
LENDING & LEASING 11.9  11.9   -0.1% +1.7% 
TOTAL LINEDATA  40.3  37.8  -6.0% -1.7%

Rounded, unaudited figures

Neuilly-sur-Seine, 22 April 2021 - Linedata (LIN:FP), the global solutions and outsourcing services provider for the asset management, insurance and credit industries, recorded revenues of EUR37.8 million for the first quarter of 2021, down 6.0% compared with the first quarter of 2020. Restated for the impact of currency depreciations over the period, particularly the USD, revenues fell by only 1.7%.

The recurring share of revenues in the first quarter of 2021 was stable in percentage terms, at 81%, and totalled EUR30.7 million.

For the first three months of the year, new orders amounted to EUR15.2 million, broadly stable compared with the first quarter of 2020.

Performance analysis by segment:

Asset Management (Q1: EUR25.9m, -8.5%)

The Software business was down 10.7%, with mixed performances depending on the market. Front office solutions continued to perform well (+1.5% on a like-for-like basis and -5.7% on a reported basis), with the increased roll-out of the new AMP platform. Conversely, applications for fund services were down sharply, due in particular to a fall in consulting activity.

The Services division posted a steady increase of 4.0% (13.7% at constant exchange rates) for the first three months of the year, demonstrating the strength of Linedata's strategy to develop co-sourcing offers for the middle office and risk functions for investment funds.

Lending & Leasing (Q1: EUR11.9m, -0.1%)

First-quarter revenues for the Lending & Leasing segment were stable compared to the same period in 2020, but increased by 1.7% on a like-for-like basis. This solid performance was driven by strong sales from the new version of Linedata Capitalstream.

Outlook

In 2021, while strengthening its sales teams and marketing investments, Linedata will leverage the successful renewal of all of its products as well as its robust business model to continue laying the groundwork for revenue growth.

Next announcement: Revenues for the first half of 2021: 27 July 2021, after close of trading.

ABOUT LINEDATA

With 20 years' experience, 20 offices covering 50 countries throughout the world, 700 clients and 1,100 employees, Linedata combines technology and human input to provide asset management, insurance and lending professionals with global solutions. Linedata supports companies as they develop and bolsters the growth of its clients.

Linedata generated revenues of EUR161.0 million in 2020. Linedata is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange Compartment B, FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP

www.linedata.com 

Cap Value 
Linedata 
              Financial communication 
Finance Department 
              Gilles Broquelet 
+33 (0)1 47 77 68 39 
              +33 (0)1 80 81 50 00 
infofinances@linedata.com 
              info@capvalue.fr 
 
              www.capvalue.fr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: pdf 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   Linedata Services 
       27 rue d'Orléans 
       92 200 Neuilly-sur-Seine 
       France 
Internet:   www.linedata.com 
ISIN:     FR0004156297 
Euronext   LIN 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / First 
       quarter financial report 
EQS News ID: 1187872 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1187872 22-Apr-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187872&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2021 11:52 ET (15:52 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
