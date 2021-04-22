DJ Linedata Services: Revenues for 1st quarter 2021: EUR37.8 million

Neuilly-sur-Seine, 22 April 2021 - Linedata (LIN:FP), the global solutions and outsourcing services provider for the asset management, insurance and credit industries, recorded revenues of EUR37.8 million for the first quarter of 2021, down 6.0% compared with the first quarter of 2020. Restated for the impact of currency depreciations over the period, particularly the USD, revenues fell by only 1.7%.

The recurring share of revenues in the first quarter of 2021 was stable in percentage terms, at 81%, and totalled EUR30.7 million.

For the first three months of the year, new orders amounted to EUR15.2 million, broadly stable compared with the first quarter of 2020.

Performance analysis by segment:

Asset Management (Q1: EUR25.9m, -8.5%)

The Software business was down 10.7%, with mixed performances depending on the market. Front office solutions continued to perform well (+1.5% on a like-for-like basis and -5.7% on a reported basis), with the increased roll-out of the new AMP platform. Conversely, applications for fund services were down sharply, due in particular to a fall in consulting activity.

The Services division posted a steady increase of 4.0% (13.7% at constant exchange rates) for the first three months of the year, demonstrating the strength of Linedata's strategy to develop co-sourcing offers for the middle office and risk functions for investment funds.

Lending & Leasing (Q1: EUR11.9m, -0.1%)

First-quarter revenues for the Lending & Leasing segment were stable compared to the same period in 2020, but increased by 1.7% on a like-for-like basis. This solid performance was driven by strong sales from the new version of Linedata Capitalstream.

Outlook

In 2021, while strengthening its sales teams and marketing investments, Linedata will leverage the successful renewal of all of its products as well as its robust business model to continue laying the groundwork for revenue growth.

Next announcement: Revenues for the first half of 2021: 27 July 2021, after close of trading.

With 20 years' experience, 20 offices covering 50 countries throughout the world, 700 clients and 1,100 employees, Linedata combines technology and human input to provide asset management, insurance and lending professionals with global solutions. Linedata supports companies as they develop and bolsters the growth of its clients.

Linedata generated revenues of EUR161.0 million in 2020.

