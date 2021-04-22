NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Holmen (59/21)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Holmen AB (HOLMB) due to extraordinary dividend. Gross return forwards/futures were also adjusted for an ordinary dividend. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 58/21. Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation. Adjusted series also received new ISIN-codes and product IDs, which can be found below. For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=854017