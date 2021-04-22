Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

In the context of the Covid-19 epidemic, and in accordance with the restrictions in force, the Ordinary General Meeting was held as a closed session on April 22, 2021, chaired by Mr Jérôme Brunel.

The General Meeting approved all of the resolutions, including the renewal of the directorships of Ms Laurence Danon Arnaud and the company Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc., represented by Mr Karim Habra, and ratified the appointment of Ms Carole Le Gall as an Observer.

The terms of office of Ms Laurence Danon Arnaud and the company Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc. as Directors will run for four years through to the end of the General Meeting convened to approve the financial statements for 2024. Ms Carole Le Gall's three-year term of office will expire at the end of the General Meeting convened to approve the financial statements for 2023. The composition of the Board of Directors remains unchanged following the General Meeting.

Composition of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors comprises 11 members and one Observer, with 64% independent directors and 50% women, including the Observer, Ms Carole Le Gall.

Mr Jérôme Brunel, Chairman

Ms Méka Brunel, Chief Executive Officer

Mr Bernard Carayon

Ms Laurence Danon Arnaud

Ms Dominique Dudan

Ms Gabrielle Gauthey

Mr Claude Gendron

Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc. represented by Mr Karim Habra

Mr Jacques-Yves Nicol

Predica, represented by Mr Jean-Jacques Duchamp

Ms Inès Reinmann Toper

Ms Carole Le Gall Observer

Independent directors

Composition of the committees

Strategic and Investment Committee (4 directors, including 1 independent director)

Karim Habra, permanent representative of Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc., Chairman

Jérôme Brunel

Méka Brunel

Jean-Jacques Duchamp, permanent representative of Predica

Audit and Risks Committee (6 directors, including 4 independent directors)

Gabrielle Gauthey, Chairwoman

Laurence Danon Arnaud

Dominique Dudan

Claude Gendron

Jean-Jacques Duchamp, permanent representative of Predica

Inès Reinmann Toper

Governance, Appointments and Compensation Committee (3 directors, including 2 independent directors)

Dominique Dudan, Chairwoman

Gabrielle Gauthey

Claude Gendron

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee (4 directors, all independent, and 1 observer)

Bernard Carayon, Chairman

Jérôme Brunel

Laurence Danon Arnaud

Jacques-Yves Nicol

Carole Le Gall, observer, participates in this committee.

Compliance and Ethics Committee (3 directors, all independent)

Jacques-Yves Nicol, Chairman

Bernard Carayon

Inès Reinmann Toper

Independent directors

Dividend

The General Meeting approved the payment of a dividend of 5.30 euros per share for 2020. A 50% interim dividend, representing 2.65 euros per share, was paid out previously on March 5. The balance of the dividend of 2.65 euros per share will have an ex-dividend date of July 1, 2021 and will be paid on July 5, 2021.

The voting results will be available on the Group website: www.gecina.fr.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 19.7 billion euros at end-2020.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, CAC 40 ESG and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

www.gecina.fr

