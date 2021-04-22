Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.04.2021
WKN: A2ABF1 ISIN: KYG3040R1589 Ticker-Symbol: E5Y1 
22.04.21
19:37 Uhr
19,435 Euro
+0,090
+0,47 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.04.2021 | 18:53
Endeavour Mining Corporation: Endeavour to Announce Its Q1 Results and Host Webcast on May 13, 2021

ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q1 RESULTS AND HOST WEBCAST ON MAY 13, 2021

George Town, April22, 2021 - Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) provides notice that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 on Thursday, May 13, before TSX market open.

Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Thursday May 13, at 8:30am Toronto time (ET) to discuss the Company's financial results.

The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:
5:30am in Vancouver
8:30am in Toronto and New York
1:30pm in London
8:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth

The webcast can be accessed through the following link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/drgvvuhp

Analysts and investors are also invited to participate and ask questions using the dial-in numbers below:
International: +1 646-741-3167
North American toll-free: +1 877-870-9135
UK toll-free: +44 (0) 8002796619

Confirmation Code: 7972969

The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website.

Click hereto add a Webcast reminder to your Outlook Calendar

CONTACT INFORMATION

Martino De Ciccio

VP - Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com		Brunswick Group LLP in London

Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable@brunswickgroup.com



Vincic Advisors in Toronto

John Vincic, Principal

+1 (647) 402 6375
john@vincicadvisors.com

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Corporate Office: 5 Young St, Kensington, London W8 5EH, UK

Attachment

  • 210422 - NR - Q1 results notification_vF (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/19e6ceb3-53b8-489f-95ef-6cb791bcb01f)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
