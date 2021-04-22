Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical Insider kaufen jetzt zu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913769 ISIN: DK0010268606 Ticker-Symbol: VWS 
Xetra
22.04.21
17:35 Uhr
177,38 Euro
+13,38
+8,16 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
176,42177,6019:48
176,72177,6619:48
GlobeNewswire
22.04.2021 | 19:05
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark and VINX 30 Indexes due to Stock Split in Vestas Wind Systems A/S

The Stock Split is approved by the Board of Directors of Vestas Wind Systems
A/S (VWS - DK0010268606) in the Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held on
April 08, 2021. Five (5) new shares will be issued for every One (1) share
held. The scheduled Ex-date is April 27, 2021. 

Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.2 in "
CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" on
the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=853965
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.