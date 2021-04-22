The Novi Home & Garden Shows: The Novi Home and Garden Show Returns April 30-May 1 at Suburban Collection Showplace

NOVI, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / The Novi Home and Garden Show returns to the Suburban Collection Showplace from April 30 through May 2, with multiple landscapers showcasing dazzling displays and innovative designs for visitors to walk through, as well as home improvement professionals featuring everything from attic insulation to basement upgrades, shingles to siding, front doors to fences and more.

Along with traditional home improvement companies, specialty businesses like decorative fencing, bathtub refinishing, and concrete countertops will have exhibits, new home improvement products, and ideas on display in every widened aisle.

"People have been spending a lot of time this past year at home and see the need to update and improve their living spaces. Now is the perfect time to invest that tax refund or stimulus payment into some home improvements," said Michael Stoskopf, CEO of the Homebuilders Association of Michigan, producers of the Novi Home Shows. "At the Novi Home and Garden Show, we've brought together a community of businesses and professionals that can help homeowners with any house or landscaping project."

The health and safety of the community and patrons remains the top priority at the in-person Novi Home & Garden Show. The HBA team is working closely with State of Michigan, Oakland County, and City of Novi authorities to create a safe environment for attendees, exhibitors, and staff. The show complies with all current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) orders, including occupancy limits, masking, and social distancing requirements. Industry best practices for health and safety protocols, including wider aisles and hand sanitizer stations, are being utilized.

$2-off admission coupons available at novihomeshow.com. Find a "buy one, get one" offer on our social media pages. Purchase advance tickets online, skip the line and save 30 percent at www.novihomeshow.com, sponsored by My Local Pros. FREE tickets available to the military, first responders, and teachers while supplies last, sponsored by My Local Pros.

The Novi Home and Garden Show, April 30-May 2, is at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, on Grand River, south of I-96 between Novi Road and Beck Road. Show hours are Friday 2-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adult admission (ages 13 and over) is $10, senior admission (ages 55 and over) is $9, and children 12 and under are free! Special "$5 after 5" admission pricing Friday and Saturday. Parking is not included with ticket purchase. For more exhibitor information, coupons, and advance tickets, visit novihomeshow.com.

