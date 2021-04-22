Woodland Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2021) - PMPG's (OTC Pink: PMPG) Joint Venture partner, Smart Road Turtle, LLC (SRT) engineers are preparing to send data to major data cloud providers' data banks to begin analyzing information for intelligent infrastructure. "One of the largest cloud providers wants our SRT prototype data sent to their cloud so they can begin processing information. The major cloud provider wants to determine how they can process, analyze and monetize the information for the many vertical markets in the upcoming SmartRoad and Smart City projects globally. The possibilities are so endless, the major cloud provider also want to analyze our data to determine how to create a business model with SRT," states Tony Hicks, Chairman and CEO.

SRT plans to explore multiple business models and plans to send the preliminary data to all four of the major cloud providers to prove the Proof of Concept on data to determine the best possible deal for SRT. NPI Mobile, one of the joint partners in SRT, have a Letter of Intent with one of IBM's IoT Platinum Partners. Current prototype data can be seen in real-time on the website SRT Intelligent Infrastructure Data, www.cygnet.com.

Autonomous Vehicles

"In my opinion, current autonomous ecosystems are limited on data to properly and accurately drive on the roads today. Unfortunately, autonomous vehicle accidents are occurring more often, and our proof of concept technology and patents enhances the autonomous world providing extended range for V2X capabilities for assisted navigation," says Mr. Hicks.

Patents

SRT will be a major player in the autonomous vehicle and 5G city infrastructure verticals. Dating back to 2013, SRT's 22 Patent Portfolio in 32 countries covers the intelligent delivery architecture that allows two-way wireless communications on or near any flat paved surface or roadway. "Our patents cover every road in America, a whopping 4,153,200 miles of road and 32 countries," also states Mr. Hicks.

Licensing

SRT plans to license their patents to all companies who are helping the world upgrade to SmartRoad and Smart City infrastructure. Currently, there are companies infringing on SRT's two-way wireless communications infrastructure. "Several companies have raised millions of dollars and making claims that they can help enhance cities to become a Smart City on our fundamental patents. We will reach out to them for licensing at the appropriate time," also stated Mr. Hicks.

Other Milestones & Updates

PMPG announced on April 13th, 2021 the signing of a Letter of Intent with Deep South Communications to install, manage, and distribute SmartRoad Turtle (SRT) intelligent Roadway Pavement Marker Devices in the State of Louisiana.

PMPG and PPG/Ennis Flint decided to halt discussions. PMPG wants to leverage the patents, begin licensing and begin manufacturing road turtles before discussing a favorable deal for PMPG.

The Company's 10K for 2020 will be a few weeks late due to the exhaustive verifications and due diligence by the Auditor verifying shares and noteholder's balances. PMPG Management decided to be late and accurate than on time and have errors. The inappropriate issue of shares put a strain on the Auditor to make sure the Company's Shareholders are properly informed.

Premier Products Group would like to assure shareholders and prospective investors that the Company remains diligent in bringing shareholder value to PMPG. Please go to our website to www.pmpginc.com for updated information.

