AM Best has maintained a negative market segment outlook on the Italian life insurance segment.

In a new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: Italy Life Insurance", AM Best explains that the current challenging economic environment is likely to remain a significant headwind for Italian life insurers in 2021, given their elevated investment risk profile. The segment's low guaranteed rate levels, stable position in the savings market and shift toward capital-light products help offset these headwinds.

To access a complimentary copy of this market segment report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=307934.

