The Nomination Committee's proposal regarding the board of directors ahead of the annual general meeting 2021 in Alligator Bioscience AB

STOCKHOLM, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the annual general meeting in Alligator Bioscience AB on June 1, 2021, the Nomination Committee announces its proposals regarding Chairman of the board, Vice Chairman of the board and other board members.

The Nomination Committee proposes:

that the board shall consist of five ordinary board members,

that the board shall consist of five ordinary board members,

that Anders Ekblom and Graham Dixon are re-elected as board members,

and are re-elected as board members, that Hans-Peter Ostler , Eva Sjökvist Saers and Veronica Wallin are elected as new board members,

, Eva Sjökvist Saers and are elected as new board members, that Hans-Peter Ostler , Eva Sjökvist Saers and Veronica Wallin are elected as new board members,

, Eva Sjökvist Saers and are elected as new board members, that Anders Ekblom is elected as new Chairman of the board, and

is elected as new Chairman of the board, and that Hans-Peter Ostler is elected as new Vice Chairman of the board.

The current board members Peter Benson, Carl Borrebaeck, Ulrika Danielsson, Kirsten Drejer, Kenth Petersson and Jonas Sjögren have declined re-election.

Hans-Peter Ostler, born 1971, has many years of experience in investment banking and private banking, including from Danske Bank, and currently works as wealth manager at Söderberg & Partners. Hans-Peter Ostler's previous experiences include assignments such as board member of IRLAB Therapeutics AB.

Other ongoing assignments: Chairman of OBLIQUE THERAPEUTICS AB. Board member of S.P. HMSO Göteborg AB. Deputy board member of O Mgmt AB.

Education: University studies in economics and law etc. at the School of Business, Economics and Law at Gothenburg University.

Shareholding in Alligator Bioscience AB: 110,000 shares.

Eva Sjökvist Saers, born 1962, has many years of experience from the pharmaceutical industry where she has worked in various leading positions within Astra/AstraZeneca, Apoteket AB and as CEO of the pharmaceutical company Apotek Produktion & Laboratorier AB (APL) for more than 10 years. Eva Sjökvist Saers is currently involved in a number of boards within life science, including the role as Chairman of the board of Dicot AB. Eva Sjökvist Saers is also Chairman of the strategic innovation area Swelife and has previously been Chairman of Apotekarsocieteten and Vice Chairman of SwedenBIO.

Other ongoing assignments: Chairman of the board of Dicot AB. Board member of Bluefish Pharmaceuticals AB (publ), IDL Biotech AB and Oxcia AB. Deputy board member of Brainstorm Aktiebolag.

Education: Doctoral degree in pharmaceutical science from Uppsala University.

Shareholding in Alligator Bioscience AB: -

Veronica Wallin, born 1986, has since 2017 worked as CFO at the medical technology company Episurf Medical AB. Veronica Wallin has previously, among other things, been CFO at the pharmacy company ApoEx AB.

Other ongoing assignments: Episurf Europe AB, Episurf IP-Management AB and Episurf Operations AB.

Education: Master of Science in Business and Economics from Stockholm University.

Shareholding in Alligator Bioscience AB: -

The Nomination Committee's other proposals and reasoned statement will be presented in connection with the announcement of the notice to the annual general meeting 2021.

The Nomination Committee for the 2021 annual general meeting consists of:

Lars Bergkvist (Chairman), representing Lars Spånberg,

(Chairman), representing Lars Spånberg, Lars Bergkvist (Chairman), representing Lars Spånberg,

(Chairman), representing Lars Spånberg, Hans-Peter Ostler , representing Jonas Sjögren,

, representing Jonas Sjögren, Jan Lundström, representing Sunstone Life Science Ventures II K/S, and

Peter Benson , Chairman of the board.

For further information, please contact:

Lars Bergkvist, Chairman of the Nomination Committee

Phone: +46 70 601 06 70

E-mail: lars.bergkvist60@gmail.com

This information is information that Alligator Bioscience AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7.30 pm CEST on April 22, 2021.



About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes the two key assets ATOR-1017 and mitazalimab. Furthermore, there are two partnered assets: ALG.APV-527 in co-development with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and AC101 in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. In addition, the company has developed a novel concept for more patient-specific immunotherapy: Neo-X-Prime. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit http://www.alligatorbioscience.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alligator-bioscience/r/the-nomination-committee-s-proposal-regarding-the-board-of-directors-ahead-of-the-annual-general-mee,c3331724

The following files are available for download: