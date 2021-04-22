Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2021) - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RTM) (OTC Pink: RTMFF) (the "Company" or "RTM") is pleased to announce that three random grab samples taken from the first of two significant and distinct surface outcrops announced April 15, 2021 have been confirmed through lab-assaying as gold-bearing.

Assays from the three random surface grab samples of the green carbonate/mafic/ultramafic assemblage outcrop returned 1.86 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au"), 0.86 g/t Au and 0.69 g/t Au, respectively.

Rush-assay confirmation that the at-surface outcrops of the green carbonate/mafic/ultramafic rock assemblage have been found to host gold is viewed by RTM as a significant exploration advancement for its Link-Catharine Gold Project and indeed the broader Catharine area, where the Company has already executed significant regional consolidation efforts that will, upon completion, enable the Company to locally-dominate the Pacaud and Catharine fault structures through the majority of the land position within the Catharine and Marter townships (see news release, RT Minerals Corp. to Acquire 100 Square Kilometres of Mineral Claims Contiguous to Link-Catharine RLDZ Property, Ontario by Acquisition of Catharine Gold Inc., dated March 24, 2021).

Each of the above noted three samples were approximately 2 kilogram in size and were generally representative of the exposed outcrop which consists of a mafic, ultramafic and green carbonate package, with intermittent narrow quartz veining and sulphides (see also news release, RT Minerals Corp. Announces the Discovery of Surface Outcrops of Green Carbonate and Drilling Update at Link-Catharine Gold Property, Kirkland Lake, Ontario dated April 15, 2021). The three samples are grab samples and as such are point source samples that may not be representative of the overall mineralization.

The outcrop and the above noted geologic package with quartz and sulphides has now been exposed for about 40m in length at surface and may extend further to the east and north. Both recently discovered outcrops are part of the same favourable geologic package that the Company is now drilling to depth as part of the current drill program.

In addition, drill hole CA-21-04 has now been collared with substantially all prospective sections of core from the first three holes of the program having now been submitted for assaying. The first three holes of the current program have been summarized in the Company's April 15, 2021 press release.

The current drill program is designed, in part, to follow-up on a significant gold discovery of three separate sub-parallel / en-echelon gold sections encountered and disclosed by RTM during the Company's drill program in the fourth quarter of 2020 (see news release dated December 1, 2020).

Figure One: Surface outcrop exposed for at least 40m

To view an enhanced version of Figure One, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4882/81441_e9a19d4b741728d1_001full.jpg

For additional fall 2020 drillhole tables and intercepts to date from the Link-Catharine Gold Property, see the Company's December 1, 2020 press release. True width of the gold mineralization from the 2020 drilling has not been determined at this time.

The Link-Catharine Gold Property is located approximately 25 km southeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, within an infrastructure-rich area. The project is the subject of an earn-in option agreement, as announced by the Company on September 29, 2020, under which RTM may earn up to 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR.

The above assays were completed by fire assay. Assaying was carried out by SwasLabs Ltd. of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Qualified Person

Mr. Garry Clark, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for RTM and he has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.

About RT Minerals Corp.

RT Minerals Corp. is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM". The Company currently has 43,347,988 shares outstanding. RTM holds 100% interest in the Norwalk gold property located near Wawa, Ontario. The Company also holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property with a total area of 544 acres, and subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, RTM will acquire control of a 100% interest in a further 24,536 acres of mineral properties (subject to a 2% GSR) that adjoin the RTM Link-Catharine property. Consideration to be paid for these properties will be the issuance of 21,000,000 Tier 2 (TSX.V) Surplus Escrow Shares (subject to a 36 month escrow release format) under the proposed acquisition of Catharine Gold Inc., as announced by the Company by news release dated March 24, 2021.

For more information on the Company and its properties, please visit RTM's website at www.rtmcorp.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Donald (Dan) M. Clark

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

RT Minerals Corp.

Telephone: 604-681-3170 Fax: 604-681-3552

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81441