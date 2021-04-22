Bottomline Technologies, Inc.: Bottomline to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on May 4, 2021

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who:

Bottomline.



What:

Announcement of Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

When:

On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, a press release summarizing the company's financial results will be issued at 4:00 p.m. EDT. An investor conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

NOTE: To access the call, please use the dial-in information below.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-In Number:

U.S. (877) 407-3980

International (201) 689-8475

A digital replay of the conference call will be available from 8:00 p.m. on May 4, 2021 through midnight on May 18, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing U.S..

Contact:

Investor Relations

Bottomline

603 501-4899

InvestorRelations@bottomline.com

