Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical Insider kaufen jetzt zu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919081 ISIN: US1013881065 Ticker-Symbol: BOT 
Frankfurt
22.04.21
15:48 Uhr
39,800 Euro
+1,000
+2,58 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,00041,20023:00
40,00040,60022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.04.2021 | 22:05
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc.: Bottomline to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on May 4, 2021

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who:
Bottomline.

What:
Announcement of Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

When:
On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, a press release summarizing the company's financial results will be issued at 4:00 p.m. EDT. An investor conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. EDT.
NOTE: To access the call, please use the dial-in information below.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-In Number:
U.S. (877) 407-3980
International (201) 689-8475

A digital replay of the conference call will be available from 8:00 p.m. on May 4, 2021 through midnight on May 18, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing U.S..

Contact:
Investor Relations
Bottomline
603 501-4899
InvestorRelations@bottomline.com

Bottomline and the BT logo are trademarks of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. which may be registered in certain jurisdictions. All other brand/product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

BTInvestorPR


BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.