Bottomline Technologies, Inc.: Bottomline to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on May 4, 2021

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Who:
Bottomline.
What:
Announcement of Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
When:
On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, a press release summarizing the company's financial results will be issued at 4:00 p.m. EDT. An investor conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. EDT.
NOTE: To access the call, please use the dial-in information below.
Conference Call Details:
Dial-In Number:
U.S. (877) 407-3980
International (201) 689-8475
A digital replay of the conference call will be available from 8:00 p.m. on May 4, 2021 through midnight on May 18, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing U.S..
Contact:
Investor Relations
Bottomline
603 501-4899
InvestorRelations@bottomline.com
