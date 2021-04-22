AltiGen Communications, Inc.: Altigen Communications, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based Unified Communications as-a-service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as-a-service (CCaaS) Cloud Solutions provider for Microsoft Teams, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Net revenue of $2.7 million versus $2.9 million last year;

Cloud services revenue of $1.85 million versus $1.84 million last year;

Legacy products revenue, which includes software licenses and software assurance was $0.8 million versus $0.9 million last year;

Gross margin of 72.8% versus 75.9% last year;

GAAP operating loss of ($0.3 million) versus operating income of $0.5 million last year;

One-time expenses related to the settlement of outstanding litigation were $0.3 million;

Non-GAAP operating income of $0.2 million versus $0.6 million last year;

Cash and cash equivalents of $6.1 million at March 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our core operating performance on a period-to-period basis. The excluded items represent stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expenses and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the core operating performance of our business and to perform financial planning. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results reviewed by management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating: (i) the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented and (ii) the ability to identify trends in our underlying business.

The following are explanations of each type of adjustment that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense

Stock-based compensation expense is impacted by the Company's future hiring and retention needs and the future fair market value of the Company's common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. Furthermore, stock-based compensation expense is generally fixed at the time of grant, then amortized over a period of several years, and generally cannot be changed or influenced by management after the grant. The Company believes that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense assists investors in the comparisons of operating results to peer companies. Stock-based compensation expense can vary significantly based on the timing, size and nature of awards granted.

Depreciation and amortization expenses

Depreciation and amortization expense includes the depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of capitalized software, as well as amortization of intangible assets. Such expenses are fixed at the time of an acquisition, then amortized over a period of several years. While depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, these expenses primarily represent non-cash current period expense which vary widely from company to company. Management believes that the exclusion of depreciation and amortization expense provides a supplemental measure of the Company's ongoing operating performance.

Other non-recurring or unusual charges

The Company has excluded certain other expenses that are the result of other, non-comparable events to measure operating performance. These events arise outside of the ordinary course of continuing operations. Given the unique nature of the matters relating to these costs, the Company believes these items are not normal operating expenses. For example, legal settlements and judgments vary significantly, in their nature, size and frequency, and, due to this volatility, the Company believes the costs associated with legal settlements and judgments are not normal operating expenses. The Company believes that the exclusion of such out-of-the-ordinary-course amounts provides supplemental information to assist in the comparison of the financial results of the Company from period to period and, therefore, provides useful supplemental information to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation. They should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call

Altigen will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-8031 (domestic) or (201) 689-8031 (international). A live webcast will also be made available at www.altigen.com. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #40916. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB: ATGN), based in Silicon Valley, is a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivering fully managed Cloud-based Unified Communications services based on the Microsoft platform. Our SIP trunk services, enterprise customer engagement and innovative cloud contact center solutions seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Teams to enhance and extend the business communications capabilities for our customers. Altigen's solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, seamless integration into Microsoft technologies, all delivered as fully managed cloud services. Our solutions are available through our global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations of management and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Carolyn David

Vice President of Finance

Altigen Communications, Inc.

Phone: 408-597-9033

www.altigen.com

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenue $ 2,687 $ 2,933 $ 5,348 $ 5,777 Gross profit 1,955 2,228 3,924 4,436 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,034 662 1,785 1,318 Selling, general & administrative 934 1,073 2,097 2,131 Litigation 313 - 313 - Operating (loss) income (326 ) 493 (271 ) 987 Other income/(expense), net - 7 - 15 Net (loss) income before provision for income taxes (326 ) 500 (271 ) 1,002 Income tax benefit (expense) (10 ) (3 ) (10 ) (3 ) Net (loss) income $ (336 ) $ 497 $ (281 ) $ 999 Per share data: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.04 Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.04 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 23,360 22,948 23,360 22,933 Diluted 23,360 26,030 23,360 25,970

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(amounts in thousands)

March 31, 2021 September 30, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,087 $ 6,659 Accounts receivable, net 520 413 Other current assets 165 158 Property and equipment, net 38 44 Operating lease right-of-use 972 875 Intangible assets, net 520 607 Capitalized software, net 1,865 1,804 Deferred tax asset 7,905 7,905 Other long-term assets 50 30 Total assets $ 18,122 $ 18,495 Current liabilities $ 2,740 $ 2,936 Long-term liabilities 884 907 Stockholders' equity 14,498 14,652 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,122 $ 18,495

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit $ 1,955 $ 2,228 $ 3,924 $ 4,436 Amortization of capitalized software 120 53 191 95 Acquisition related expenses 44 40 88 80 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 2,119 $ 2,321 $ 4,203 $ 4,611 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses: GAAP operating expenses $ 2,281 $ 1,735 $ 4,195 $ 3,449 Litigation 313 - 313 - Depreciation and amortization 8 10 17 20 Amortization of capitalized software 46 25 79 47 Stock-based compensation 34 2 56 7 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 1,880 $ 1,698 $ 3,730 $ 3,375 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income: GAAP net (loss) income $ (336 ) $ 497 $ (281 ) $ 999 Litigation 313 - 313 - Depreciation and amortization 8 10 17 20 Amortization of capitalized software 166 78 270 142 Stock-based compensation 34 2 56 7 Acquisition related expenses 44 40 88 80 Deferred tax asset valuation allowance 10 3 10 3 Non-GAAP net income $ 239 $ 630 $ 473 $ 1,251 Per share data: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.02 $ 0.05 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.05 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 23,164 22,948 23,099 22,933 Diluted 25,515 26,030 25,439 25,970

SOURCE: Altigen Communications, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/641843/Altigen-Communications-Inc-Reports-Second-Quarter-Fiscal-2021-Results