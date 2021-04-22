Sigma Labs, Inc.: Sigma Labs Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

New Global Customer Wins Drive Improved Financial Performance for Revenue & Gross Margins

Management to Host Conference Call Today at 4:30 p.m. ET

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs" or the "Company"), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D metal printing industry, has reported its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Key First Quarter and Subsequent Operational Highlights

Improved financial performance with revenue increasing by more than 100% over both Q1 2020 and Q4 2020, to $0.5 million. Enhanced gross margin, resulting in gross profit before operating expenses of $0.3 million for the quarter.

Announced several key contract wins to further validate the company's technology, including:

Selected by Ermaksan Innovative Technologies to provide the Company's In-Process Quality Assurance technology, PrintRite3D®, as a factory option on Ermaksan's ENAVISION 3D metal additive machines and will be integrated with the Materialise Control Platform (MCP).

Awarded contract from Lockheed Martin Space Additive Design & Manufacturing Center for an initial system of its PrintRite3D in-process quality assurance solution.

Awarded contract from a large European aerospace company through OEM agreement with Additive Industries for a quad laser PrintRite3D system.

Completed two equity offerings raising gross proceeds of approximately $14.8 million.

Additional capital brings new institutional investors and enables Company to further invest in business to expand unit sales and revenue growth.

Management Commentary

"The first quarter of 2021 was marked by continued adoption of Sigma Labs industry standard IPQA technology that was validated by our improved financial performance with solid PrintRite3D unit sales, a strengthened balance sheet showing strong institutional investor interest, and macro tailwinds signaling a return to growth in the coming months for the 3D metal printing industry," said Mark K. Ruport, President and CEO of Sigma Labs. "We are increasingly seeing upticks of activity in the 3D metal printing market, resulting in several new contracts for initial systems. We believe that each new customer will open up opportunities for additional systems as our customers expand and accelerate their Additive Manufacturing initiatives.

"Recently we announced a $9.7 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules to significantly strengthen our balance sheet and provide us with sufficient working capital to allow us to meet the growth demands of the market. Combined with our previous $5.1 million public offering which included the full exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option, we now have over $16.8 million in cash to support growth, direct sales and marketing. This achievement represents a significant milestone for the company and will put us in the strongest financial position in the history of Sigma Labs.

"For the remainder of the year, we are continuing along our roadmap to focus on new markets and opportunities, including aerospace, space exploration and defense. We are leveraging our sales team to expand sales through our current partnerships, and through direct sales to global end-user manufacturers, universities and R&D organizations. Additionally, we will continue to seek out new and expanded strategic partnerships with 3D printer OEMs, software companies, and integrators.

"The outlook for the Additive Manufacturing industry in 2021 appears robust, with increasing demand predicted by Statista and others as 3D metal printing goes from prototyping to full industrialization. We believe we are poised to set the standard for quality assurance and capture a significant share of the market. We look forward to sharing more of our accomplishments and contract wins as the year progresses," concluded Ruport.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $458,140. This compares to revenues of $221,730 for the first quarter of 2020. The increase in revenue was primarily due to increased PrintRite3D® unit sales in the first quarter of 2021.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 was $329,809, which resulted in a gross margin of 72% as compared to negative $22,973 in the first quarter of 2020.

Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were $1.8 million as compared to total operating expenses of $1.6 million for the same period in 2020.

Cash used in operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2021 totaled $1.2 million compared to $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of $0.3 million.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2021 was $0.7 million, or $(0.09) per share, as compared to a net loss of $1.6 million, or $(1.30) per share, in the first quarter of 2020.

Cash totaled $16.8 million at March 31, 2021, as compared to $3.7 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in cash during the period was a result of a $9.7 million registered direct offering of common stock and short-term warrants and a public offering of shares of common stock with gross proceeds of approximately $5.1 million. In addition, warrant exercises during the first quarter of 2021 have contributed an additional $1.1 million in cash proceeds.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA®) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma Labs specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, market and other conditions, Sigma Labs' business and financial condition, Sigma Labs' ability to satisfy its capital needs through increasing its revenue and obtaining additional financing, and the impact of COVID-19, general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in Sigma Labs' public filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" in Sigma Labs' Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

Sigma Labs, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 16,843,201 $ 3,700,814 Accounts Receivable, net 388,050 331,562 Inventory 747,780 659,651 Prepaid Assets 135,453 90,735 Total Current Assets 18,114,484 4,782,762 Other Assets: Property and Equipment, net 128,318 138,626 Intangible Assets, net 762,368 753,122 Long-Term Prepaid Asset 26,000 26,000 Total Other Assets 916,686 917,748 TOTAL ASSETS $ 19,031,170 $ 5,700,510 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 280,437 $ 128,937 Deferred Revenue 76,417 77,957 Accrued Expenses 217,404 243,815 Derivative Liability 4,905,927 - Total Current Liabilities 5,480,185 450,709 Long-Term Liabilities Stock Appreciation Rights 93,525 48,341 CARES Act Deferred Payroll Taxes 37,728 37,728 Total Long-Term Liabilities 131,253 86,069 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,611,438 536,778 Stockholders' Equity Preferred Stock, $0.001 par; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 465 and 715 issued and outstanding, respectively 1 1 Common Stock, $0.001 par; 12,000,000 shares authorized; 10,493,598 and 5,995,320 issued and outstanding, respectively 10,494 5,995 Additional Paid-In Capital 47,225,812 38,262,744 Accumulated Deficit (33,816,575 ) (33,105,008 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 13,419,732 5,163,732 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 19,031,170 $ 5,700,510

Sigma Labs, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 REVENUES $ 458,140 $ 221,730 COST OF REVENUE 128,331 244,703 GROSS PROFIT 329,809 (22,973) OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries & Benefits 847,171 652,197 Stock-Based Compensation 117,477 154,171 Operating R&D Costs 196,340 53,689 Investor & Public Relations 108,341 215,441 Organization Costs 77,616 49,444 Legal & Professional Service Fees 176,847 184,891 Office Expenses 148,225 147,747 Depreciation & Amortization 23,031 18,012 Other Operating Expenses 86,356 84,049 Total Operating Expenses 1,781,404 1,559,641 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (1,451,595) (1,582,614) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest Income 55 851 Gain on Derivative Liability 802,285 - Exchange Rate Loss (51 ) (1,391 ) Interest Expense (1,353 ) (431 ) Total Other Income (Expense) 800,936 (971) LOSS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (650,659) (1,583,585) Provision for Income Taxes - - Net Loss $ (650,659) $ (1,583,585) Preferred Dividends (60,908 ) (315,247 ) Net Loss Applicable to Common Stockholders $ (711,567) $ (1,898,832) Net Loss per Common Share - Basic and Diluted $ (0.09) $ (1.30) Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted 7,790,121 1,463,627

Sigma Labs, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Loss $ (650,659 ) $ (1,583,585 ) Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash used in operating activities: Noncash Expenses: Depreciation and Amortization 23,031 18,012 Gain on Derivative Liability (802,285 ) - Stock Based Compensation Employees 117,477 154,171 Stock Based Compensation - Third Party Services 30,981 39,618 Stock Based Compensation - Directors 61,471 - Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts Receivable (56,488 ) (63,885 ) Inventory (88,129 ) 92,915 Prepaid Assets (44,718 ) 63,006 Accounts Payable 151,500 (243,000 ) Deferred Revenue (1,540 ) (45,330 ) Accrued Expenses (26,411 ) 42,383 Long-term portion of Stock Appreciation Rights 45,184 - NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (1,240,586 ) (1,525,696 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of Property and Equipment (5,350 ) (11,474 ) Purchase of Intangible Assets (16,619 ) (39,055 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (21,969 ) (50,529 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Gross Proceeds from Public and Private Issuances of Securities 14,869,899 2,100,000 Less Offering Costs (1,600,967 ) (428,876 ) Payment of Note Payable - (50,000 ) Proceeds from Exercise of Warrants 1,136,010 499,200 NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 14,404,942 2,120,324 NET CHANGE IN CASH FOR PERIOD 13,142,387 544,099 CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 3,700,814 86,919 CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 16,843,201 $ 631,018 Supplemental Disclosures: Noncash investing and financing activities disclosure: Issuance of Common Shares for Preferred Dividends 60,908 315,247 Other noncash operating activities disclosure: Issuance of Securities for Services 92,452 39,618 Disclosure of cash paid for: Interest $ 1,353 $ 1,458 Income Taxes $ - $ -

