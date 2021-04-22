Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.04.2021

WKN: 884296 ISIN: US63633D1046 Ticker-Symbol: WX6 
Frankfurt
22.04.21
19:49 Uhr
60,50 Euro
-1,00
-1,63 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,5062,0023:00
National Health Investors: NHI Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MURFREESBORO, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) announced details for the release of its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. NHI plans to issue its earnings release after the market closes on Monday, May 10, 2021, and will host a conference call on the following day, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (800) 945-0427, with the confirmation number 21993287.

The live broadcast of the conference call will be available online at www.nhireit.com and at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/633/40706 on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time. The online replay will be available shortly after the call and remain available for one year.

About NHI

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals. For more information, visit www.nhireit.com.

Contact:

Dana Hambly
Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: (615) 890-9100

SOURCE: National Health Investors



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/641848/NHI-Announces-First-Quarter-2021-Earnings-Release-and-Conference-Call-Dates

