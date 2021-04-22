EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.: EnviroLeach Engages Marketing Consultant

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company "or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI) (OTCQB:EVLLF) (FSE:7N2) announces the Company has engaged GoldInvest Consulting GmbH ("GoldInvest") to provide corporate communications services.

GoldInvest will provide messaging and outreach services to increase the Company's visibility in the European corporate and investment communities. As EnviroLeach gains momentum in commercial operations, management believes now is an advantageous time to commence the Company's first awareness program targeting relationships throughout Europe. The agreement includes an initial twelve-month term at an annual rate of CA $60,000. The term of the agreement may be extended for an additional twelve months upon mutual consent.

About GoldInvest Consulting

Based in Hamburg, Germany, GoldInvest offers research, dissemination, editorial and media services to micro-cap and small-cap companies across a variety of sectors, including mining, technology and green and cleantech. As a recognized, leading content provider to the German speaking corporate and investment communities, it provides a portal to sponsor business to business collaboration, as well as investor engagement to a broad, international audience.

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the primary and secondary metals sectors. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroLeach extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and E-Waste.

Backed by a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands individual tests and assays, independent validations, strategic partners and tens of thousands of hours in research and development, EnviroLeach's technology is emerging as a potential new standard for the provision of eco-friendly methods for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the mining and E-Waste sectors. Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site: https://EnviroLeach.com

Forward-Looking Statements

