Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2021) - Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") announces that it has changed its auditors from MNP LLP (the ("Former Auditor") to Davidson & Co. LLP (the "Successor Auditor") effective April 12, 2021. At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company effective April 12, 2021 and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective April 12, 2021, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for the relevant period, being the financial year ended March 31, 2020. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), the Company has filed a Change of Auditor Notice (the "Notice") on SEDAR together with letters from both the Former Auditor and Successor Auditor, with each letter confirming agreement with the statements contained in the Notice, as applicable. There were no reportable events as defined in NI 51-102 between the Former Auditor and the Company.

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar is a junior exploration and development company with a portfolio of high-grade gold projects in Alaska and Mexico. The company's flagship asset is the 100% controlled Unga Gold Project on Unga and Popof Islands in Alaska. The project hosts an intermediate sulfidation epithermal gold deposit, located within the district-scale property that encompasses 240km2 across the two islands. Additional targets on the property include porphyry, high sulphidation and intermediate sulphidation epithermal veins. On Unga Island, priority targets include: the SH-1 and Aquila, both on the Shumagin Trend, the former Apollo-Sitka mine, which was Alaska's first underground gold mine and the Zachary Bay porphyry gold-copper prospect. Gold mineralization at the Centennial Zone is located on neighbouring Popof Island within four kilometres of infrastructure and services at Sand Point.

In Mexico, the company owns 100% of three early stage epithermal projects in Sonora that are highly prospective for gold and silver. Cumaro forms part of the El Picacho district, while the Oso Negro and La Lola projects are also prospective for epithermal gold-silver mineralization.

For additional information please contact:

Charles Funk

Chief Executive Officer

Heliostar Metals Limited

Email: charles.funk@heliostarmetals.com

Rob Grey

Investor Relations Manager

Heliostar Metals Limited

Email: rob.grey@heliostarmetals.com

