Dr. Cole: Dr. Bill Cole Announces the Launch of The Cellular Health Accelerator Program

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / Dr. Bill Cole, the founder of a successful Functional Medicine Business, is pleased to announce the launch of The Cellular Health Accelerator Program.

To learn more about the program and how it can help people to boost their cellular energy, please visit https://drbillcole.com/.

As Dr. Cole explained, the entire body is made entirely of cells. These extremely tiny cells are the building blocks of everything in the human body, and they are where every human function takes place.

Since life and health begins and is maintained at the cellular level, Dr. Cole knows that it is paramount to keep the cells as healthy and energetic as possible.

"The mitochondria inside of every cell of your body takes the food you consume and turns it into energy so that the cells of the body can perform their various functions like, produce hormones or grow hair," Dr. Cole said, adding that the process of aging has traditionally been misunderstood, as has genetics.

Dr. Cole noted that recent research has shown that what people used to think was "normal aging" is actually caused by cumulative cellular damage that is causing premature aging and there are a number of environmental and lifestyle factors that will cause this cellular damage and inflammation. From stress and poor sleep to an unhealthy diet and environmental toxins, all of these issues can lead to problems at the cellular level.

This knowledge inspired him to create and launch The Cellular Health Accelerator Program. The 5-step plan is designed to help people increase their cellular energy so that they can get through their days feeling healthy and strong, and also so that people have the energy they need to activate their own natural healing processes.

Dr. Bill Cole, Founder of the Largest Functional Medicine Group of its kind, has created The Cellular Health Accelerator Program that helps people to be well, feel well and age well.

