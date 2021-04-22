Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2021) - Platform 9 Capital Corp. (TSXV: PN.P) ("Platform" or the "Corporation"), announces that due to the further restrictions and guidelines on public gatherings issued this past week by the Ontario government, the Corporation will be hosting its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") tomorrow April 23, 2021 at 10 a.m. (EST) virtually. Any shareholder who wishes to attend the Meeting may only attend virtually by teleconference using the toll-free dial-in number 1-866-440-8936 and the conference ID 8266555.

Platform 9 Capital Corp. is incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario and is a Capital Pool Company listed on the TSXV. It has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. For further information, please see the final prospectus of the Company dated May 17, 2018 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

