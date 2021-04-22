Announcing the Launch of the New Neptune HTB41/51 Wall Mount Landscape Speakers from Anaccord

The Speakers Can Be Used Both Indoors and Outdoors, and May Be Hung from a Ceiling or Mounted as Outdoor Landscaping Speakers

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / The founders of Anaccord, a leading audio products developer and manufacturer in Taiwan, China, are pleased to announce the launch of their new Neptune HTB41/51 Multi-Scenarios Installation Speakers, hybrid installation speakers that offer multiple usage options both indoors and outdoors.

To learn more about the Neptune HTB41/51 Multi-Scenarios Installation Speakers, please visit https://anaccord.net/work/outdoor-landscape-speakers-ipx66-waterpoof-neptune/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders know that there is a new market demand for installation speakers that can offer flexibility in usage. This inspired them to create and launch the Neptune Multi-Scenarios Installation Speakers.

"The Neptune IPX66 HTB-41/51 speakers were developed to create a new trend in the installation speakers market that combines outstanding audio performance with a minimalist modern art design," noted Steve Ko, General Manager of Anaccord and the brains behind the Neptune Speaker series.

"Neptune is considered by many as a planet of inspirations and dreams with a youthful spirit. We chose this name to reflect the subtle unique look and feel that is also capable of delivering a powerful audio experience of HTB41/51," said Ko.

The Neptune HTB41/51 speakers are also IPX66 waterproof certified, making them ideal for outside use, either mounted to an exterior wall or used as part of the landscaping. For people who wish to use the new Neptune speakers indoors, they may hang them from the ceiling or place them on the wall.

In addition, the speakers feature a state-of-the-art Bass Radiator Design that utilizes Anaccord's exclusive Optimal BASS Enhancement (OBE) technology. This allows the speakers to put out a deep and clear bass sound without the need for additional subwoofers.

The Optimal BASS Enhancement (OBE) is the very same technology used in Anaccord's RUBY Wall Mount Speakers, which won them a German Design Award 2 years ago.

The Neptune HTB41/51 speakers are currently in a pre-launched state. They are now under Anaccord's Signature Product of the year, but are opened for OEM and ODM Private Label for selected regions and clients.

About Anaccord

Anaccord is one of the market-leading audio products manufacturers in Taiwan, China with 30 years of combined expertise in audio products. They have helped clients across the globe including USA, Germany, Japan and parts of Asia Pacific for OEM/OEM projects with the main focus on installation speakers like Wall Mount Speakers, in-wall, ceiling speakers and PA systems, among other audio products. For more information, please visit https://anaccord.net/.

Contact:

Jason Ser

jason123@anaccord.net

+886 953 814 169

SOURCE: Anaccord

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/641876/Announcing-the-Launch-of-the-New-Neptune-HTB4151-Wall-Mount-Landscape-Speakers-from-Anaccord