Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2021) - Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") a developer of rapid, point-of-care diagnostic tests is pleased to announce that it has received research ethics board approval for its clinical trial of the Sona Saliva C-19 Rapid Test. The trial, which will seek to test up to 500 emergency room patients suspected of having COVID-19, is expected to commence next week. The Company will update the market with results from the trial upon completion.

As previously announced in the Company's news release dated April 12, 2021, the trial will occur in partnership with the Humber River Hospital in Toronto, with the objective to determine the clinical performance of the test when compared to RT-PCR, in symptomatic patients. After a successful completion of the study, third party analytical validation studies would be commissioned to generate the appropriate additional data to support any future regulatory submissions.

Clinical trial principal investigator, Dr. David Jacobs of Humber River Hospital, comments, "With the third wave now upon us, frequent rapid testing is crucial to identify COVID-19, limit spread, and decrease hospitalizations. This clinical trial is an important step in exploring the use of devices that are both more comfortable for the patient and safer for those administering the tests to ensure rapid and accurate diagnosis. Our primary concern will always be the proper care and treatment of our patients, and the safety of our front-line emergency room staff."

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 virus (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time. Regulatory approvals for the product will be required before sales for clinical use may be permitted.

About Humber River Hospital

About Humber River Hospital Humber River Hospital (HRH) is North America's first digital hospital and the first hospital to implement a Command Centre with a focus on patient flow and patient safety. As one of Canada's largest acute care hospitals, HRH also operates one of the country's busiest emergency departments. Committed to compassionate, professional and respectful care Humber River Hospital serves a vibrant and culturally diverse community of more than 850,000 residents in the northwest Greater Toronto Area. HRH operates 722 acute inpatient beds with 3,400 staff, approximately 700 physicians, and over 1000 volunteers. The hospital has formal affiliations with medical schools at University of Toronto and Queen's University.

About Sona Nanotech Inc.

Sona Nanotech is a nanotechnology life sciences firm that has developed multiple proprietary methods for the manufacture of various types of gold nanoparticles. The principal business carried out and intended to be continued by Sona is the development and application of its proprietary technologies for use in multiplex diagnostic testing platforms that will improve performance over existing tests in the market. Sona Nanotech's gold nanorod particles are CTAB (cetyltrimethylammonium) free, eliminating the toxicity risks associated with the use of other gold nanorod technologies in medical applications. It is expected that Sona Nanotech's gold nanotechnologies may be adapted for use in applications, as a safe and effective delivery system for multiple medical treatments, subject to the approval of various regulatory boards, including Health Canada and the FDA.

