Disrupt Media: Disrupt University Launches a Bootcamp That Offers a 12-Week Course That Focuses on the Basics of Cryptocurrency

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / Cryptocurrency has been gaining traction from entrepreneurs and many others from the public ever since it started back in 2009 when Satoshi Nakamoto created BitCoin, the first type of digital currency in the market.

This internet-based medium of exchange uses cryptographic functions to carry out financial transactions. It leverages blockchain technology to gain decentralization, transparency, and immutability to make counterfeiting and double-spending nearly impossible.

Since then, many interested parties and stakeholders have been investing in this new digital currency and watching the highs and lows of its volatile market, adding to the attractiveness of this modern way to carry out transactions.

However, not many people are familiar with the ropes of cryptocurrency and mostly get lost in trying to conquer the market.

To help others learn about cryptocurrency, especially the Latino community, Disrupt University launched an inclusive boot camp that teaches about the basics of the crypto market such as blockchain, investing, and even the collectibles called NFTs which have become popular lately.

Teaching The Community About Crypto

Learning the ropes about cryptocurrency doesn't happen overnight and the team behind Disrupt knows how to best utilize time and knowledge to benefit others. Disrupt's bootcamp will last for 12-weeks to better equip its attendees with the right knowledge and mindset that they need to master cryptocurrency and find success in its volatile market. The bootcamp is conducted by Tony Delgado and Julio Domenech. Attendees will also receive mentoring from some notable experts on what trends are emerging in 2021 and how to apply those strategies. And to make sure that the bootcamp fully caters to its Latin audience, it will be offered in both English and Spanish.

About Disrupt University

The Disrupt University was founded by Tony Delgado, a Puerto Rican-American software developer, businessman, activist, philanthropist, and tech entrepreneur who has started multiple online and software-based businesses. It serves as an online education company that has leveraged the power of social media and technology to transform the lives of students throughout Latin America.

The foundation's goal is to change young people's mindsets and make them open-minded towards technology and the opportunities it contains to help transform the lives of students in Latin America. Disrupt University also teaches young adults about entrepreneurship and its basics.

By focusing on knowledge, Disrupt believes that he can teach others the skills they need to grow their careers and create financial freedom for themselves, their families, all while living out their true purpose.

To learn more about this bootcamp, click here.

