William Penn Bancorp, Inc.: William Penn Bancorporation Announces Third Quarter Results

BRISTOL, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / William Penn Bancorporation ("William Penn" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:WMPN), the parent company of William Penn Bank (the "Bank"), today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021. William Penn recorded net income of $1.1 million and $3.1 million, or $0.07 and $0.21 per diluted share, for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021, respectively, compared to net income of $837 thousand and $2.6 million, or $0.06 and $0.20 per diluted share, for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020. Net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 included a $435 thousand, or $0.03 per diluted share, gain on the disposition of premises and equipment primarily due to the sale of several commercial real estate properties that were acquired in connection with the Bank's acquisitions of Washington Savings Bank ("Washington") and Fidelity Savings and Loan Association of Bucks County ("Fidelity"), which were completed on May 1, 2020.

Kenneth J. Stephon, William Penn's Chairman, President and CEO, stated "We are excited to have completed our second-step conversion and stock offering during the quarter. As a result of the share conversion, our tangible book value per share(1) measured $13.79 as of March 31, 2021. Following the second step, we remain focused on prudent capital management, organic growth, and improving our financial performance. We intend to deploy the second step proceeds to assist us in achieving our strategic and financial growth goals. We continue to experience reduced loan demand as a result of the difficult operating environment related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The low interest rate environment has made it challenging to effectively deploy the excess cash we hold on our balance sheet from two recent acquisitions and the second step offering. We believe the addition of Alan Turner as Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer will assist us with attaining our loan growth goals while maintaining consistent and conservative lending practices. In addition, we remain focused on maintaining a high-quality investment portfolio that provides a steady stream of cash flows both in the current and in rising interest rate environments."

Highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2021 are as follows:

As previously announced on March 24, 2021, William Penn completed the stock offering conducted in connection with its second-step conversion. In connection with the conversion, 12,640,035 shares of common stock were sold, at a price of $10.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $126.4 million. William Penn contributed $61.7 million of the net offering proceeds to the Bank to support the continuing operations of the Bank.

Following the second-step conversion, our capital levels significantly increased with tangible capital to tangible assets totaling 25.77% at March 31, 2021 compared to 12.32% at December 31, 2020.

During the three months ended March 31, 2021, William Penn recorded net income of $1.1 million, or $0.07 per diluted share.

Net interest income increased $1.7 million, or 48.9%, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the same period in the prior year.

William Penn maintained strong credit reserves amidst the uncertain economic environment and recorded a $15 thousand provision for loan losses during the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Asset quality metrics continued to remain strong with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.74% as of March 31, 2021. Our allowance for loan losses totaled $3.6 million, or 1.19% of total loans, excluding acquired loans (2) , as of March 31, 2021, compared to $3.5 million, or 1.27% of total loans, excluding acquired loans (2) , as of June 30, 2020.

, as of March 31, 2021, compared to $3.5 million, or 1.27% of total loans, excluding acquired loans , as of June 30, 2020. The balance of loans on deferral in accordance with the provisions of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") decreased to $608 thousand as of March 31, 2021, compared to $49.8 million at June 30, 2020.

(1) As used in this press release, tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial measure excludes goodwill and other intangible assets. For a reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release.

(2) As used in this press release, the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding acquired loans, is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial measure excludes loans acquired in a business combination. For a reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measure, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $80.9 million, or 11.0%, to $817.4 million at March 31, 2021, from $736.5 million at June 30, 2020. The increase in total assets can primarily be attributed to a $96.7 million increase in total cash and cash equivalents and a $19.2 million increase in investment securities, partially offset by a $32.8 million decrease in gross loans.

Cash and cash equivalents increased $96.7 million, or 116.6%, to $179.6 million at March 31, 2021, from $82.9 million at June 30, 2020. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was primarily driven by $126.4 million of gross offering proceeds received in connection with the second step offering and a $32.8 million decrease in gross loans. These increases to cash and cash equivalents were partially offset by an $11.5 million decrease in deposits, a $19.2 million increase in investment securities and a $23.9 million decrease in advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") of Pittsburgh. The decrease in advances from the FHLB of Pittsburgh was due to the strategic prepayment of $23.2 million of higher-cost advances during the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Investments increased $19.2 million, or 21.3%, to $109.2 million at March 31, 2021, from $90.0 million at June 30, 2020. The Company remains focused on maintaining a high-quality investment portfolio that provides a steady stream of cash flows both in the current and in rising interest rate environments.

Gross loans decreased $32.8 million, or 6.4%, to $479.3 million at March 31, 2021, from $512.1 million at June 30, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic and low interest rate environment have created a highly competitive market for residential lending. The Company maintains conservative lending practices and is focused on lending to borrowers with high credit quality within its market footprint.

Deposits decreased $11.5 million, or 2.1%, to $548.3 million at March 31, 2021, from $559.8 million at June 30, 2020. The decrease in deposits was primarily due to a $25.6 million decrease in time deposits, partially offset by a $9.4 million increase in non-interest business checking accounts and a $6.5 million increase in savings accounts. The decrease in time deposits was consistent with the planned run-off associated with our re-pricing of higher-cost, non-relationship-based accounts.

Borrowings decreased $23.9 million, or 36.8%, to $41.0 million at March 31, 2021, from $64.9 million at June 30, 2020. The decrease in borrowings was primarily due to the previously discussed prepayment of $23.2 million of higher-cost advances from the FHLB of Pittsburgh during the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Stockholders' equity increased $118.6 million, or 123.2%, to $215.0 million at March 31, 2021, from $96.4 million at June 30, 2020. The increase in stockholders' equity was primarily due to net proceeds received in connection with the second-step conversion and net income of $3.1 million, partially offset by $1.9 million of dividends paid to common shareholders in August 2020 and a $1.3 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss component of the unrealized loss on available-for-sale investment securities during the nine months ended March 31, 2021. Tangible book value per share(1) measured $13.79 as of March 31, 2021.

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, net interest income was $5.3 million, an increase of $1.7 million, or 48.9%, from the three months ended March 31, 2020. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in interest-earning assets as a result of the acquisitions of Washington and Fidelity effective May 1, 2020. The net interest margin measured 2.91% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to 3.44% for the same period in 2020. The decrease in the net interest margin is consistent with the recent decrease in interest rates and current margin compression that is primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy and interest rate environment, as well as the excess cash that the Bank held in connection with the second-step offering during the three months ended March 31, 2021.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2021, net interest income was $16.1 million, an increase of $5.8 million, or 56.9%, from the nine months ended March 31, 2020. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in interest-earning assets as a result of the acquisitions of Washington and Fidelity effective May 1, 2020. The net interest margin measured 3.08% for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 compared to 3.39% for the same period in 2020. The decrease in the net interest margin is consistent with the recent decrease in interest rates and current margin compression that is primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy and interest rate environment.

Non-interest Income

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, non-interest income totaled $535 thousand, an increase of $150 thousand, or 39.0%, from the three months ended March 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to a $48 thousand increase in service fees as a result of higher deposit transaction volume due primarily to the acquisitions of Washington and Fidelity effective May 1, 2020 and a $160 thousand gain recorded in connection with the sale of other real estate owned. These increases to non-interest income were partially offset by a $68 thousand decrease in the net gain on sale of investment securities. In addition, the $34 thousand loss on the disposition of premises and equipment relates to the strategic decision to consolidate three existing Bank branches into one branch based on branch deposit levels and the close geographic proximity of the three consolidating branches.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2021, non-interest income totaled $1.8 million, an increase of $756 thousand, or 74.2%, from the nine months ended March 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to a $435 thousand net gain on the disposition of premises and equipment primarily related to the sale of five commercial real estate properties and a $206 thousand gain recorded in connection with the sale of other real estate owned. The increase in non-interest income can also be attributed to a $121 thousand increase in service fees as a result of higher deposit transaction volume due primarily to the acquisitions of Washington and Fidelity effective May 1, 2020, as well as a $71 thousand increase in earnings on bank-owned life insurance. These increases to non-interest income were partially offset by a $191 thousand decrease in the net gain on sale of investment securities.

Non-interest Expense

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, non-interest expense totaled $4.5 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 55.7%, from the three months ended March 31, 2020. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to an $857 thousand increase in salaries and employee benefits due to the addition of new employees from the acquisitions of Washington and Fidelity and a $414 thousand increase in occupancy and equipment expense due to additional operating costs from new branch offices and increased depreciation expense associated with premises and equipment from the acquisitions of Washington and Fidelity. The $142 thousand increase in data processing expense and the increase in other non-interest expense can be attributed to operating a larger organization that has resulted from the two acquisitions by William Penn Bank completed on May 1, 2020.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2021, non-interest expense totaled $13.9 million, an increase of $5.3 million, or 62.1%, from the nine months ended March 31, 2020. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to a $2.8 million increase in salaries and employee benefits due to the addition of new employees from the acquisitions of Washington and Fidelity and a $1.0 million increase in occupancy and equipment expense due to additional operating costs from new branch offices and increased depreciation expense associated with premises and equipment from the acquisitions of Washington and Fidelity. The $551 thousand increase in data processing expense and the increase in other non-interest expense can be attributed to operating a larger organization that has resulted from the two acquisitions by William Penn Bank completed on May 1, 2020. In addition, the nine months ended March 31, 2021 included $161 thousand of prepayment penalties associated with the prepayment of $23.2 million of higher-cost advances from the FHLB of Pittsburgh.

Income Taxes

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, we recorded a provision for income taxes of $273 thousand, reflecting an effective tax rate of 20.4%, compared to a provision for income taxes of $210 thousand, reflecting an effective tax rate of 20.1%, for the same period in 2020. The increase in the provision for income taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the same period a year ago is primarily due to higher income before income taxes.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2021, we recorded a provision for income taxes of $789 thousand, reflecting an effective tax rate of 20.2%, compared to a provision for income taxes of $92 thousand, reflecting an effective tax rate of 3.4%, for the same period in 2020. The increase in the provision for income taxes for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the same period a year ago is primarily due to higher income before income taxes and the $408 thousand effect of a change in tax law related to the treatment of bank-owned life insurance acquired as part of our 2018 acquisition of Audubon Savings Bank that reduced income tax expense during the nine months ended March 31, 2020. The increase in the effective tax rate for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the same period a year ago is primarily due the $408 thousand effect of the previously discussed change in tax law related to the treatment of bank-owned life insurance that reduced income tax expense during the nine months ended March 31, 2020.

Asset Quality

Our ratio of non-performing assets to total assets remained low at 0.74% as of March 31, 2021. In addition, our net charge-offs remained low with $34 thousand, or 0.01% of gross loans, of net charge-offs recorded during the nine months ended March 31, 2021. As a result of the continued economic uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we recorded a $113 thousand provision for loan losses during the nine months ended March 31, 2021 compared to a $21 thousand provision for loan losses during the same period in 2020. Our allowance for loan losses totaled $3.6 million, or 1.19% of total loans, excluding acquired loans(2), as of March 31, 2021, compared to $3.5 million, or 1.27% of total loans, excluding acquired loans(2), as of June 30, 2020. In addition, the balance of loans on deferral in accordance with the provisions of the CARES Act decreased to $608 thousand as of March 31, 2021, compared to $49.8 million at June 30, 2020.

Capital

The Bank's capital position remains strong relative to current regulatory requirements. The Bank continues to have substantial liquidity that has been retained in cash or invested in high quality government-backed securities. As of March 31, 2021, William Penn's tangible capital to tangible assets totaled 25.77%. In addition, at March 31, 2021, we had the ability to borrow up to $296.2 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh. The federal regulators issued a final rule, effective January 1, 2020, that set the elective community bank leverage ratio at 9% of tier 1 capital to average total consolidated assets. The Bank has elected to follow this alternative framework. As of March 31, 2021, William Penn Bank had a community bank leverage ratio of 19.27% and is considered well-capitalized under the prompt corrective action framework.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation, headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania, is the holding company for William Penn Bank, which serves the Delaware Valley area through thirteen full-service branch offices in Bucks County and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Burlington and Camden Counties in New Jersey. The Company's executive offices are located at 10 Canal Street, Suite 104, Bristol, Pennsylvania 19007. William Penn Bank's deposits are insured up to the legal maximum (generally $250,000 per depositor) by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The primary federal regulator for William Penn Bank is the FDIC. For more information about the Bank and William Penn, please visit www.williampenn.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements and all other statements that are not historic facts are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic (including its impact on our business operations and credit quality, on our customers and their ability to repay their loan obligations and on general economic and financial market conditions), changes in the interest rate environment, legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect our business, changes in accounting policies and practices, changes in competition and demand for financial services, adverse changes in the securities markets, changes in deposit flows, changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios and our ability to successfully integrate the business operations of Fidelity Savings and Loan Association of Bucks County and Washington Savings Bank, each of which we recently acquired on May 1, 2020, into our business operations, and that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy or its deployment of the proceeds raised in its second step conversion offering . Additionally, other risks and uncertainties may be described in William Penn's prospectus, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) on January 25, 2021, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, each of which is available through the SEC's EDGAR website located at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks materialize, actual results may vary from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, William Penn assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

William Penn Bancorporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31, December 31, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 8,713 $ 23,583 $ 21,385 $ 7,185 Interest bearing deposits with other banks 170,844 62,675 56,755 12,968 Federal funds sold - - 4,775 - Total cash and cash equivalents 179,557 86,258 82,915 20,153 Interest-bearing time deposits 2,050 2,300 2,300 2,000 Securities available for sale 109,184 112,909 89,998 56,760 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $3,599, $3,587, $3,519, and $3,009, respectively 475,730 494,805 508,605 346,526 Premises and equipment, net 13,534 13,543 16,733 9,601 Regulatory stock, at cost 3,025 3,133 4,200 3,175 Deferred income taxes 4,044 3,721 4,817 1,795 Bank-owned life insurance 15,078 14,968 14,758 11,452 Goodwill 4,858 4,858 4,858 4,858 Intangible assets 1,000 1,064 1,192 996 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 9,367 8,968 6,076 4,086 TOTAL ASSETS $ 817,427 $ 746,527 $ 736,452 $ 461,402 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits $ 548,316 $ 597,079 $ 559,848 $ 314,248 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 41,000 41,000 64,892 61,000 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 3,403 3,056 4,536 3,584 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 9,668 8,203 10,811 5,400 TOTAL LIABILITIES 602,387 649,338 640,087 384,232 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $.01 par value - - - - Common Stock, $.01 par value 152 467 467 416 Additional paid-in capital 168,349 42,932 42,932 22,441 Treasury stock - (3,710 ) (3,710 ) (3,710 ) Unearned common stock held by employee stock ownership plan (10,104 ) - - - Retained earnings 57,827 56,760 56,600 57,892 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (1,184 ) 740 76 131 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 215,040 97,189 96,365 77,170 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 817,427 $ 746,527 $ 736,452 $ 461,402

William Penn Bancorporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended March 31,

2021 December 31, 2020 March 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 March 31, 2020 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 5,701 $ 6,233 $ 4,277 $ 17,827 $ 12,500 Securities 449 472 422 1,574 1,097 Other 80 79 125 270 409 Total Interest Income 6,230 6,784 4,824 19,671 14,006 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 652 918 891 2,651 2,658 Borrowings 262 267 364 888 1,064 Total Interest Expense 914 1,185 1,255 3,539 3,722 Net Interest Income 5,316 5,599 3,569 16,132 10,284 Provision for loan losses 15 32 21 113 21 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 5,301 5,567 3,548 16,019 10,263 OTHER INCOME Service fees 199 186 152 568 447 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities 35 (30 ) 103 5 196 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 110 98 84 320 249 Net (loss) gain on disposition of premises and equipment (34 ) 454 - 435 - Net gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned 160 46 - 206 (16 ) Other 65 86 46 241 143 Total Other Income 535 840 385 1,775 1,019 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 2,490 2,526 1,633 7,570 4,818 Occupancy and equipment 813 655 399 2,227 1,208 Data processing 419 509 277 1,350 799 Professional fees 193 217 152 598 526 Amortization on intangible assets 64 64 58 192 176 Prepayment penalties - - - 161 - Other 517 690 367 1,794 1,043 Total Other Expense 4,496 4,661 2,886 13,892 8,570 Income Before Income Taxes 1,340 1,746 1,047 3,902 2,712 Income Tax Expense 273 370 210 789 92 NET INCOME $ 1,067 $ 1,376 $ 837 $ 3,113 $ 2,620 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.07 $ 0.09 $ 0.06 $ 0.21 $ 0.20

William Penn Bancorporation and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Tables

Three months ended Nine months ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 487,549 $ 5,701 4.68 % $ 501,995 $ 6,233 4.97 % $ 341,842 $ 4,277 5.00 % $ 497,794 $ 17,827 4.77 % $ 334,392 $ 12,500 4.98 Investment securities 109,204 449 1.64 119,782 472 1.58 49,701 422 3.40 115,888 1,574 1.81 47,733 1,097 3.06 Other interest-earning assets 135,204 80 0.24 59,955 79 0.53 23,153 125 2.16 85,477 270 0.42 22,908 409 2.38 Total interest-earning assets 731,957 6,230 3.40 681,732 6,784 3.98 414,696 4,824 4.65 699,159 19,671 3.75 405,033 14,006 4.61 Non-interest-earning assets 61,811 59,975 40,201 60,572 31,635 Total assets $ 793,768 $ 741,707 $ 454,897 $ 759,731 $ 436,668 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 99,812 17 0.07 % $ 100,026 22 0.09 % $ 57,967 15 0.10 % $ 101,719 89 0.12 % $ 57,133 47 0.11 Money market deposit accounts 157,016 166 0.42 154,343 248 0.64 89,494 301 1.34 150,055 740 0.66 79,547 903 1.51 Savings, including club deposits 100,044 24 0.10 96,301 24 0.10 31,582 11 0.14 97,028 91 0.12 31,829 34 0.14 Certificates of deposit 182,477 445 0.98 200,956 624 1.24 115,385 564 1.96 194,226 1,731 1.19 114,014 1,674 1.96 Total interest-bearing deposits 539,349 652 0.48 551,626 918 0.67 294,428 891 1.21 543,028 2,651 0.65 282,523 2,658 1.25 FHLB advances 41,000 262 2.55 41,000 267 2.61 59,750 364 2.44 45,720 888 2.59 56,300 1,064 2.52 Total interest-bearing liabilities 580,349 914 0.63 592,626 1,185 0.80 354,178 1,255 1.42 588,748 3,539 0.80 338,823 3,722 1.46 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 100,570 38,927 15,556 59,423 13,825 Other non-interest-bearing 6,898 13,909 8,659 11,973 8,027 liabilities Total liabilities 687,817 645,462 378,393 660,144 360,675 Total equity 105,951 96,245 76,504 99,587 75,993 Total liabilities and equity $ 793,768 $ 741,707 $ 454,897 $ 759,731 $ 436,668 Net interest income $ 5,316 $ 5,599 $ 3,569 $ 16,132 $ 10,284 Interest rate spread 2.77 % 3.18 % 3.23 % 2.95 % 3.15 % Net interest-earning assets $ 151,608 $ 89,105 $ 60,518 $ 110,411 $ 66,210 Net interest margin 2.91 % 3.29 % 3.44 % 3.08 % 3.39 % Ratio of interest-earning assets 126.12 % 115.04 % 117.09 % 118.75 % 119.54 % to interest-bearing liabilities

ASSET QUALITY INDICATORS March 31, December 31, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2020 2020 Non-performing assets: Non-accruing loans $ 5,956 $ 5,085 $ 3,172 $ 1,914 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - 90 198 Total non-performing loans $ 5,956 $ 5,085 $ 3,262 $ 2,112 Real estate owned 100 100 100 - Total non-performing assets $ 6,056 $ 5,185 $ 3,362 $ 2,112 Non-performing loans to total loans 1.24 % 1.02 % 0.64 % 0.60 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.74 % 0.69 % 0.46 % 0.46 % ALLL to total loans and leases 0.75 % 0.72 % 0.69 % 0.86 % ALLL to non-performing loans 60.43 % 70.54 % 107.88 % 142.47 %

Key annualized performance ratios are as follows for the three and nine months ended (unaudited):

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, March 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized) Return on average assets 0.54 % 0.74 % 0.74 % 0.55 % 0.80 % Return on average equity 4.03 % 5.72 % 4.38 % 4.17 % 4.60 % Net interest margin 2.91 % 3.29 % 3.44 % 3.08 % 3.39 % Net charge-off ratio 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.09 % Efficiency ratio 77.04 % 72.75 % 73.38 % 78.07 % 75.96 % Tangible common equity 25.78 % 12.32 % 12.37 % 25.78 % 15.65 %

William Penn Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, December 31, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share: Total Stockholders' Equity $ 215,040 $ 97,189 $ 96,365 $ 77,170 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 5,858 5,922 6,050 5,854 Total tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 209,182 $ 91,267 $ 90,315 $ 71,316 Total common shares outstanding (adjusted for 3.2585 exchange ratio) 15,170,566 14,628,530 14,628,530 12,969,332 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 14.17 $ 6.64 $ 6.59 $ 5.95 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 13.79 $ 6.24 $ 6.17 $ 5.50 Calculation of the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding acquired loans: Gross loans receivable $ 479,329 $ 498,392 $ 512,124 $ 349,535 Less: Loans acquired in a business combination 177,996 199,227 235,112 63,939 Gross loans receivable, excluding acquired loans (non-GAAP) $ 301,333 $ 299,165 $ 277,012 $ 285,596

