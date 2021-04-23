Anzeige
PR Newswire
23.04.2021
Flor de Caña pledges to plant more than one million trees by 2025

An area equivalent to approximately 11 times the size of Monaco

MANAGUA, Nicaragua, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flor de Caña, a carbon neutral and sustainably produced premium rum, has pledged to plant more than one million trees by 2025. Through its own annual reforestation program, Flor de Caña has planted nearly 750,000 trees since 2005, and the brand has now partnered with the environmental charity One Tree Planted to launch a global reforestation campaign that aims to ensure a greener future for generations to come.

Flor de Caña plants 50,000 trees every year since 2005.

Through this partnership, both organizations will work together to raise awareness on the importance of reforestation and inspire consumers, bartenders and the general public to donate through the One Tree Planted platform, which guarantees that one tree will be planted for every dollar received. In turn, Flor de Caña will match all donations received in order to have a greater impact.

The global campaign, titled "Together for a Greener Future", will include a series of activations with retailers, bars, restaurants and on social media (TogetherForAGreenerFuture) to engage eco-conscious consumers who want to be part of a good cause and help restore forests around the world.

"Trees are essential for biodiversity and a healthy climate, so it's great to work with a brand so committed to making a positive impact for reforestation and sustainability overall," said Diana Chaplin, Canopy Director at One Tree Planted.

Flor de Caña, the world's only Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified spirit, has been historically committed to taking care of the environment. In addition to its reforestation efforts, the brand captures and recycles all CO2 emissions during the fermentation process and uses 100% renewable energy to distill its rum.

About Flor de Caña Rum
Flor de Caña is a sustainably produced premium rum that's Carbon Neutral & Fair Trade certified. From an 1890 family estate, it's distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged without sugar or artificial ingredients. The brand was honored with the prestigious "Sustainability Award" during the 2020 Green Awards for its leadership in sustainable practices. www.flordecana.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1492489/FDC_Reforestation1.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
