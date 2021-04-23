Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave Trading Update Q1 2021

- Benelux disposal program almost completed
- EUR 32m new financing arranged; expected to secure liquidity until Q3 2023 soon
- Shopping center occupancy relatively stable at 94%
- Successful delivery of FSC concepts in 2020 pushes NPS score to +9 from +4
- Outlook for 2021 direct result per share at the lower end of the previous guidance of € 1.80 - 2.00
Attachment
- Wereldhave Trading Update Q1 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5cf06533-3f54-4531-91d7-d8bdbd46b43a)
