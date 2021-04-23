Molecular Partners AG: Molecular Partners Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2021 / Molecular Partners AG (SIX:MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company that is developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin® therapeutics, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), representing common shares, in the United States (the "Offering"). All securities to be sold in the Offering will be offered by the Company. The number of common shares to be represented by each ADS, the number of ADSs to be offered and the price range for the ADSs in the proposed Offering have not yet been determined. The Company has applied to list its ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "MOLN." The Company's common shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange ("SIX") pursuant to its International Reporting Standard under the ticker symbol "MOLN."

JP Morgan, SVB Leerink and Cowen & Co. are acting as joint lead bookrunners for the Offering. RBC Capital Markets is also acting as bookrunner and Kempen & Co is acting as lead manager for the Offering.

The securities referred to in this announcement are to be offered only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com or by telephone at (833) 297-2926; SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the securities referred to herein has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

The common shares underlying the ADSs are expected to be listed on the SIX. In connection with this listing, the registration statement on Form F-1, once declared effective, constitutes a foreign prospectus within the meaning of article 54 paras. 2 and 3 of the Swiss Financial Services Act of June 15, 2018 ("FinSA") and article 70 paras. 2-4 of the Swiss Financial Services Ordinance of November 6, 2019 ("FinSO").

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin® therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin® therapeutics in the areas of ophthalmology, oncology and infectious disease, and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas.

