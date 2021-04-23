Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Rent Collection Update

For release 23 April 2021

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited

("SREIT"/ the "Company" / "Group")

RENT COLLECTION UPDATE

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, the actively managed UK-focused REIT, provides an update on rent collection across its portfolio.

The Company has collected 88% of rents due on the 25 March 2021 for the quarter ending June 2021, after allowing for agreed rent deferrals. This is ahead of the equivalent date in the previous quarter. The breakdown of collection rates between sectors is 98% for industrial, 96% for office, 83% relating to ancillary uses and 51% relating for retail and leisure. The Company remains in active dialogue with tenants for all rents due to be paid and expects to recover a significant portion of the outstanding amount.

The Company will provide a further update on rent collection when it announces its Full Year results for the 12 months ended 31 March 2021 on Wednesday 2 June 2021.

