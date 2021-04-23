Evrima Plc - Change of Auditor

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND THE COUNCIL OF 16THAPRIL 2014 ON MARKET ABUSE AS IT FORMS PART OF RETAINED EU LAW AS DEFINED IN THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 (THE "MARKET ABUSE REGULATION").

Evrima plc

AQSE: EVA

("Evrima" or the "Company")

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

Evrima announces that it has appointed PKF Littlejohn LLP as the Company's auditor for the financial year ended 31 December 2020. The Company's previous auditor, Edwards Veeder Limited, had served as auditor of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019.

As required by section 519 of the Companies Act 2006, Edwards Veeder Limited, confirms that there are no matters in connection with this change that should be brought to the attention of the Company's shareholders or creditors.

