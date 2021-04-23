Anzeige
Freitag, 23.04.2021
PR Newswire
23.04.2021 | 08:04
Evrima Plc - Change of Auditor

PR Newswire

London, April 22

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND THE COUNCIL OF 16THAPRIL 2014 ON MARKET ABUSE AS IT FORMS PART OF RETAINED EU LAW AS DEFINED IN THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 (THE "MARKET ABUSE REGULATION").

Evrima plc
AQSE: EVA
("Evrima" or the "Company")

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

Evrima announces that it has appointed PKF Littlejohn LLP as the Company's auditor for the financial year ended 31 December 2020. The Company's previous auditor, Edwards Veeder Limited, had served as auditor of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019.

As required by section 519 of the Companies Act 2006, Edwards Veeder Limited, confirms that there are no matters in connection with this change that should be brought to the attention of the Company's shareholders or creditors.

Evrima plc,

22ndApril 2021

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries

Company:

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director)
Burns@EvrimaPlc.com

Simon Grant-Rennick (Executive Chairman)
Simon@EvrimaPlc.com

Guy Miller (Non-Executive Director)
Guy@EvrimaPlc.com

Direct Office Line: +44 (0) 20 3778 1516

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser):

Graham Atthill-Beck: +44 (0) 7506 43 41 07; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk; blackpearladvisers@gmail.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Stockbroker):

Lucy Williams: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Duncan Vasey: +44 (0) 20 7220 9797 (Direct)

