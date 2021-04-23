Australia's Renascor Resources has confirmed it has raised AUD 15 million ($11.6 million) to fund its Siviour battery anode material project up to the construction phase. The project will be the world's first integrated mine and purified spherical graphite operation outside of China.From pv magazine Australia Purified spherical graphite is a key component of lithium-ion batteries, which is why a handful of companies across the world are racing to become the first producers outside of China, as the global wave of demand begins begins to peak. South Australian company Renascor Resources seems ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...