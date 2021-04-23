A solar racking system's strength is determined in part by the metal racking, but it also depends on the roof's underlying structure. Rafters and any supporting structures must be strong enough to withstand your region's maximum wind and snow loads.From pv magazine USA In our first article of our Solar 101 series, (Is my roof ready for solar?) we discussed the age of our roof and how it affects the finances involved in a solar installation. Now, we'll consider the roof's physical characteristics. After all, the roofing material type and its underlying structure, as well the various angles ...

