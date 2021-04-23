Anzeige
WKN: A1XE3D ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 
Dow Jones News
23.04.2021 | 08:31
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Retirement on Non-Executive Director

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Retirement on Non-Executive Director 
23-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Retirement of Non- Executive Director 
 
ISE: DHG LSE: DAL 
Dublin and London | 23 April 2021: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group" or the "Company"), the largest hotel 
operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom, announces that Mr Alf Smiddy, a director of the 
Company since February 2014, will retire from the Board with effect from the conclusion of the forthcoming Annual 
General Meeting on 29 April 2021. Mr Smiddy's retirement is part of the Company's plans, previously announced, to 
refresh the Board's non-executive membership. 
Commenting on Mr Smiddy's retirement from the Board, John Hennessy, Chairman, said: 
"Alf has made an immense contribution to Dalata during his time on the Board. He has served as Senior Independent 
Director, Chair of the Nomination Committee and Director with responsibility for engagement with staff. He has also 
served as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee of the Board. He has approached each of these responsibilities with 
energy and skill, and his input and advice as a director have been very valuable. On behalf of the Board and the 
Company I would like to express my gratitude to Alf for his commitment and dedication during his time on the Board, and 
I wish him well for the future." 
-ENDS- 
 
About Dalata 
 
Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or 
leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned 
hotels, 12 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,261 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group 
is currently developing 13 new hotels and has plans to extend four of its existing hotels, adding close to 3,300 
bedrooms in total. This will bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to over 12,500. For the full year 2020, 
Dalata reported revenue of EUR136.8 million and a loss after tax of EUR100.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market 
of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com 
 
Contacts 
 
 Dalata Hotel Group plc           smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com 
Sean McKeon, Company Secretary       Tel +353 1 206 9400 
 
 Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 86 401 5250 
 Melanie Farrell              dalata@fticonsulting.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  100626 
EQS News ID:  1187898 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187898&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
