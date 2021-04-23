DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Retirement on Non-Executive Director

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Retirement on Non-Executive Director 23-Apr-2021

Retirement of Non- Executive Director ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London | 23 April 2021: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom, announces that Mr Alf Smiddy, a director of the Company since February 2014, will retire from the Board with effect from the conclusion of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 29 April 2021. Mr Smiddy's retirement is part of the Company's plans, previously announced, to refresh the Board's non-executive membership. Commenting on Mr Smiddy's retirement from the Board, John Hennessy, Chairman, said: "Alf has made an immense contribution to Dalata during his time on the Board. He has served as Senior Independent Director, Chair of the Nomination Committee and Director with responsibility for engagement with staff. He has also served as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee of the Board. He has approached each of these responsibilities with energy and skill, and his input and advice as a director have been very valuable. On behalf of the Board and the Company I would like to express my gratitude to Alf for his commitment and dedication during his time on the Board, and I wish him well for the future." -ENDS- About Dalata Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned hotels, 12 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,261 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group is currently developing 13 new hotels and has plans to extend four of its existing hotels, adding close to 3,300 bedrooms in total. This will bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to over 12,500. For the full year 2020, Dalata reported revenue of EUR136.8 million and a loss after tax of EUR100.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

April 23, 2021