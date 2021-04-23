DJ SWEF: Dividend declaration

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Dividend declaration 23-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 April 2021 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Dividend Declaration This announcement contains price sensitive information. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") has declared a dividend in respect of the first quarter of 1.375 pence per Share, payable on 04 June 2021 to Shareholders on the register at 07 May 2021. The ex-dividend date will be 06 May 2021. For further information, please contact: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary Vania Santos T: +44 1481 735878 Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock E xchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return w hile limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance .com. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 100624 EQS News ID: 1187895 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187895&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)