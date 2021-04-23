DJ SWEF: March 2021 Fact Sheet

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: March 2021 Fact Sheet 23-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 April 2021 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Quarterly Factsheet Publication Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that the factsheet for the quarter ended on 31 March 2021 is available at: www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com Investment Portfolio at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2021, the Group had 18 investments and commitments of GBP442.2 million as follows: Sterling equivalent Sterling equivalent unfunded Sterling Total (Drawn and balance (1) commitment (1) Unfunded) Hospitals, UK GBP25.0 m GBP25.0 m Hotel & Residential, UK GBP49.9 m GBP49.9 m Office, Scotland GBP4.9 m GBP0.1 m GBP5.0 m Office, London GBP13.4 m GBP7.1 m GBP20.5 m Residential, London GBP2.6 m GBP1.1 m GBP3.7 m Hotel, Oxford GBP16.7 m GBP6.3 m GBP23.0 m Hotel, Scotland GBP35.1 m GBP7.5 m GBP42.6 m Hotel, Berwick GBP10.5 m GBP4.5 m GBP15.0 m Logistics Portfolio, UK GBP4.2 m GBP4.2 m (2) Total Sterling Loans GBP162.3 m GBP26.6 m GBP188.9 m Three Shopping Centres, GBP31.2 m GBP31.2 m Spain Shopping Centre, Spain GBP14.5 m GBP14.5 m Hotel, Dublin GBP51.3 m GBP51.3 m Hotel, Spain GBP46.3 m GBP46.3 m Office, Madrid, Spain GBP15.8 m GBP0.9 m GBP16.7 m Mixed Portfolio, Europe GBP25.5 m GBP25.5 m Mixed Use, Dublin GBP3.3 m GBP9.3 m GBP12.6 m Office Portfolio, Spain GBP18.3 m GBP1.9 m GBP20.2 m Office Portfolio, Ireland GBP30.0 m GBP30.0 m Logistics Portfolio, GBP5.0 m GBP5.0 m Germany (2) Total Euro Loans GBP241.2 m GBP12.1 m GBP253.3 m Total Portfolio GBP403.5 m GBP38.7 m GBP442.2 m 1. Euro balances translated to sterling at period end exchange rate. 2. Logistics Portfolio, UK and Logistics Portfolio, Germany is one single loan agreement with sterling and Euro

tranches.

New Loan

On 22 April 2021 the Group announced that it had closed a GBP26.6 million floating rate whole loan secured by a portfolio of four properties. The properties being secured against consist of laboratory and office spaces let to a diverse range of life science occupiers in the UK. The financing has been provided in the form of an initial advance along with a smaller capex facility to support the borrower's value-enhancing capex initiatives. The loan term is 4 years, and the Group expects to earn an attractive risk-adjusted return in line with its stated investment strategy.

Portfolio Update

All loan interest and scheduled amortisation payments up to the date of this factsheet have been paid in full and on time.

Notwithstanding the pandemic-related disruption continuing to be experienced, the portfolio continues to be robust and portfolio performance remains in line with expectations. In the sectors that are most impacted, hospitality and retail, borrowers remain adequately capitalised and are projecting to continue to pay loan interest and capital repayments despite the various lockdown measures continuing into the second quarter, with realistic pandemic related business plans in place to deal with any underlying income displacement being experienced.

Key updates are outlined below:

Hospitality (40.1 per cent of funded Investment Portfolio) - The largest hotel exposure (Hotel, Dublin), at 25.4 per cent of hospitality exposure, continues to benefit from a

licence in place to the Irish Government's Health Service Executive, while hotels in Ireland remain closed for

leisure in line with government guidelines. This licence has assisted in de-risking the impact of the pandemic in

the medium term. In addition, the sponsor continues to work on complimentary asset management initiatives which are

projected to add value to the overall loan collateral. This includes the successful achievement of a planning grant

for 220 residential units on a separately owned site close to the hotel lands, and following a strategic capex

investment, the ability to generate additional income on over 200 keys owned in a separate aparthotel building.

These initiatives are considered to have enhanced the value of the Group's security. - The UK hotel exposures predominately comprise of three hotels (Hotel Oxford, Scotland and North Berwick, accounting

for 38.5 per cent of hotels in the portfolio). These hotels have all closed in line with business plan in order for

comprehensive refurbishment works to be carried out. The hotels will re-open in summer 2021 with attractive new

brands and a fully refurbished offering which is expected to be well placed to benefit from pent up UK domestic

leisure travel demand. Remaining UK hotel exposure comprises a 50-key hotel ground up development within the Hotel

and Residential loan. Construction is progressing well, with completion forecast in 2022. This loan is

residential-led and the value of pre-sold residential units is now higher than the total loan commitment (inclusive

of the hotel), which very significantly reduces hospitality exposure on this loan. - Hotel, Spain (accounting for 28.6 per cent of hospitality exposure) completed a heavy refurbishment project in late

summer 2020 and opened for a very successful short marketing period before closing for winter 2020/21. The

underwritten business plan and hotel operating model sees this hotel closing annually during the winter months in

any event. Re-opening is planned for May 2021 and the volume of forward bookings and average room rates are

considered strong. The sponsor remains well capitalised to fund any operational cash shortfalls in the event of

further delays to opening. - All hospitality loans have adequate resources to meet their cash needs in the medium term.

Retail (12.9 per cent of funded Investment Portfolio) - The Group's exposure to retail is predominantly comprised of the Three Shopping Centres, Spain and Shopping Centre,

Spain loans. These are the only stand-alone retail loans in the portfolio and comprise 88 per cent of the Group's

total retail exposure. All other retail exposure is contained in a limited number of mixed use portfolios where the

retail sector represents less than 25 per cent of the total loan balance. - The Group has updated its independent valuations of the two Spanish shopping centre loans. Compared to the

valuations dated Q1 2019, values have declined on a weighted average basis of 15 per cent. This movement is in line

with expectation and the decline is predominantly driven by an increase in investment yields expected to be

demanded by investors for taking on exposure to retail at a time that the sector faces increased competition from

on-line purchasing and uncertainty given pandemic related lockdown measures imposed by local governments. - The impact of the valuation decline is not considered to have impacted the value of the loans secured against those

assets or have a material adverse impact on the Group's overall portfolio; as a result no impairments to the value

of the Group's loans are being recognised. Weighted average LTV of these two loans is now 82 per cent on gross

basis and 79 per cent net of deductible reserves controlled by the lenders and there continues to be adequate

headroom against the loan basis. The overall impact on the Portfolio LTV is marginal at just 1.3 percentage point

negative movement. The loan sponsor continues to be very actively engaged in the asset management of the portfolio,

including investing new equity to fund capex and tenant incentives related to new leasing. Despite the headwinds

experienced during the pandemic, footfall had encouraging signs of recovery in September 2020, a time where some of

the pandemic related restrictions had been temporarily eased. On the Group's two Spanish shopping centre loans,

footfall in September had recovered on a weighted average basis to approximately 92 per cent of the prior year

comparable month. This was at a time when considerable uncertainty was prevalent and therefore there is a positive

expectation that footfall will recover during 2021 once pandemic restrictions are lifted, the centres and cinemas

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)