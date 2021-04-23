Atlantic Portugal will further expand the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Global Footprint

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, one of the world's fastest-growing residential real estate brokerage franchise networks, is pleased to announce that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Atlantic Portugal has joined its worldwide network. The startup company will add one additional office and eight agents to the global network. The brokerage will service Cascais, Lisbon, Porto, Comporta, Algarve and all over Portugal.

"In Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices we have found a network that truly recognizes that real estate is more than a transaction, but a relationship," says Patrícia Salgueiro, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Atlantic Portugal. "The network aligns seamlessly with our values and I am looking forward to continuing the promise of trust, integrity, stability and longevity of work due to our tailor-made services within our brokerage. The Clients are my priority and I want to leave an unforgettable memory of the beginning of a great relationship!"

Patrícia Salgueiro brings years of valuable experience to her role. With a background immersed in the luxury market, she has acquired the necessary skills designed to persevere in a competitive market and create strong relationships all across the globe.

With their brand transition, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Atlantic Portugal gains access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' active referral and relocation networks, and its "FOREVER Cloud" technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has aligned with best-in-class technology platforms to deliver world-class support to its network members far into the future.

The brand also provides global listing syndication, professional training and ongoing education and the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. Its Prestige Magazine showcases network members' premium listings with a strong lineup of feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate consumers.

"We're proud to welcome Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Atlantic Portugal," said Chris Stuart, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. "Patrícia is a skilled and seasoned leader who will effortlessly lead, guide and inspire her team of real estate professionals."

The new brokerage will also leverage the strength and reliability of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Luxury Collection division, which utilizes an elite network of experienced, service-oriented professionals that combines local expertise with vast global connections, together with marketing resources to deliver the best-in-class results.

Gino Blefari, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, also welcomed the company to the network, "We're thrilled to have Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Atlantic Portugal join the network. Patrícia and her team share our vision to create long-lasting relationships with their clients and truly become Forever Agents."

To learn more visit: bhhsatlanticportugal.com

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Atlantic Portugal

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Atlantic Portugal is dedicated to helping its clients through the entire experience of the homebuying process and establishing connections all over the world. Its first-class service in supporting people to find their forever home in Portugal turns dreams into a reality. Serving the region in Cascais, Lisbon, Porto and Comporta, Portugal the company prides its reputation on providing excellence to its customers through professional advisory and support teams. Its elite clientele has entrusted Atlantic Portugal with Portugal's most unique properties.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is one of the world's fastest-growing residential real estate brokerage franchise networks, with more than 50,000 real estate professionals, nearly 1,500 offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, and the Middle East, and more than $138 billion in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability, and longevity.

