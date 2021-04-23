Anzeige
Relay Medical: Insider kaufen jetzt zu!
GlobeNewswire
23.04.2021 | 09:05
First North Denmark: NORD.investments A/S

NORD.investments A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark. The first day of trading in the shares is expected
to be 21 May 2021. The admission to trading is conditional upon that
NORD.investments A/S obtains a sufficient number of qualified shareholders and
sufficient free float. 



The result of the offering is expected to be published by the company on 11 May
2021 at 13:00 CET at the latest. 



Name:             NORD.investments     
-------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:             DK0061540184       
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:          NORD           
-------------------------------------------------------
Volume:            Minimum 19,926,541 shares
               Maximum 20,811,497 shares
-------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number: 37226939         
-------------------------------------------------------
Face value:          DKK 0.10         
-------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:          1            
-------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:        First North Denmark / 100
-------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:       MiFID II tick size table 
-------------------------------------------------------
Mic code:           DSME           
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:         223754          
-------------------------------------------------------



ICB classification:

Industry  Supersector    
------------------------------
30     3020       
Financials Financial Services
------------------------------





