Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: Insider kaufen jetzt zu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TU2 ISIN: SE0007074844 Ticker-Symbol: WAEC 
Frankfurt
23.04.21
08:11 Uhr
13,550 Euro
+0,140
+1,04 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WALLENSTAM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALLENSTAM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,78013,96009:32
GlobeNewswire
23.04.2021 | 09:17
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loans issued by Wallenstam AB on STO Sustainable Bonds (152/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 2 bond loans issued by Wallenstam
AB with effect from 2021-04-26. Last day of trading is set to 2023-04-17,
2024-04-17. The instruments will be listed on STO Sustainable Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=854168
WALLENSTAM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.