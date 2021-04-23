Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loans issued by Wallenstam AB on STO Sustainable Bonds (152/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 2 bond loans issued by Wallenstam AB with effect from 2021-04-26. Last day of trading is set to 2023-04-17, 2024-04-17. The instruments will be listed on STO Sustainable Bonds. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=854168