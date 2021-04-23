Solid State has issued a post-close trading update stating that FY21 performance is expected to be ahead of the consensus forecasts, which were upgraded in February to reflect positive trading up to that point. Broker consensus FY21e EPS has been raised by 8%. Consensus FY22 estimates, which were raised twice in March to reflect two separate acquisitions, have not been changed to reflect yesterday's announcement.

