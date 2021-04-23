Anzeige
Freitag, 23.04.2021
Ist das Joe Bidens Lieblingsaktie und zugleich das Übernahmeziel Nr. 1?
Dow Jones News
23.04.2021 | 11:04
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Holding(s) in Company

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Holding(s) in Company 
23-Apr-2021 / 09:31 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00B1YPC344 
Issuer Name 
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An event changing the breakdown of voting 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
BlackRock, Inc. 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Wilmington 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
USA 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above? 
Yes 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
21-Apr-2021 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
22-Apr-2021 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 13.430000       0.210000            13.640000   5300265 
or reached 
Position of previous      13.200000       0.260000            13.460000 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B1YPC344                   5215017                    13.430000 
Sub Total 8.A       5215017                      13.430000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
Securities Lending                85248                           0.210000 
Sub Total 8.B1                  85248                           0.210000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of     % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled   equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking   the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
       BlackRock, Inc. 
       BlackRock 
       Holdco 2, Inc. 
       BlackRock 
       Financial 
       Management, 
       Inc. 
       BlackRock 
       International 
       Holdings, Inc. 
       BR Jersey 
       International 
       Holdings L.P. 
       BlackRock 
       Holdco 3, LLC 
       BlackRock 
       Cayman 1 LP 
       BlackRock 
       Cayman West Bay 
       Finco Limited 
       BlackRock 
       Cayman West Bay 
       IV Limited 
       BlackRock Group 
       Limited 
       BlackRock 
       Finance Europe 
       Limited 
       BlackRock 
       Investment   13.150000         0.220000               13.370000 
       Management (UK) 
       Limited 
       BlackRock, Inc. 
       BlackRock 
       Holdco 2, Inc. 
       BlackRock 
       Financial 
       Management, 
       Inc. 
       BlackRock 
       International 
       Holdings, Inc. 
       BR Jersey 
       International 
       Holdings L.P. 
       BlackRock 
       Holdco 3, LLC 
       BlackRock 
       Cayman 1 LP 
       BlackRock 
       Cayman West Bay 
       Finco Limited 
       BlackRock 
       Cayman West Bay 
       IV Limited 
       BlackRock Group 
       Limited 
       BlackRock 
       Finance Europe 
       Limited 
       BlackRock 
       Advisors (UK) 
       Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Is there proxy voting?

No

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team Jana Blumenstein 020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

22nd April, 2021

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  100629 
EQS News ID:  1187954 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187954&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2021 04:32 ET (08:32 GMT)

