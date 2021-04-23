Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Vestas Wind Systems A/S - change of face value - new ISIN (stock split)

As per 27 April 2021 the par value of the shares issued by Vestas Wind Systems A/S will be changed and consequently the ISIN will be changed. Last day of trading shares with a par value of DKK 1 in ISIN DK0010268606 will be 26 April 2021. ISIN DK0010268606 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN: DK0061539921 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Vestas Wind Systems -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before 201,973,452 shares with a par value of DKK 1 (DKK change: 201,973,452) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 1,009,867,260 shares with a par value of DKK 0.20 (DKK 201,973,452) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New face value: DKK 0.20 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged short VWS name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook 3258 ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=854199