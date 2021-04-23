Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Ist das Joe Bidens Lieblingsaktie und zugleich das Übernahmeziel Nr. 1?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913769 ISIN: DK0010268606 Ticker-Symbol: VWS 
Xetra
23.04.21
11:48 Uhr
174,00 Euro
-3,38
-1,91 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
173,94174,1612:09
173,96174,1612:10
GlobeNewswire
23.04.2021 | 11:29
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Vestas Wind Systems A/S - change of face value - new ISIN (stock split)

As per 27 April 2021 the par value of the shares issued by Vestas Wind Systems
A/S will be changed and consequently the ISIN will be changed. 



Last day of trading shares with a par value of DKK 1 in ISIN DK0010268606 will
be 26 April 2021. 





ISIN         DK0010268606                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New ISIN:       DK0061539921                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Vestas Wind Systems                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before     201,973,452 shares with a par value of DKK 1 (DKK     
 change:        201,973,452)                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change: 1,009,867,260 shares with a par value of DKK 0.20 (DKK  
            201,973,452)                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New face value:    DKK 0.20                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged short    VWS                            
 name:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook  3258                           
 ID:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------







For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=854199
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.