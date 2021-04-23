UMA, the UK based business specialising in space management and workplace technology, is delighted to launch a new distribution partnership with Ingram Micro.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210423005030/en/

The workplace is undergoing the most significant transformation in decades. Businesses require new tools such as UMA to deliver better user experiences and connect existing and new audio visual technology and IoT sensors to provide data for actionable insight.

UMA is a simple, scalable SAAS-based model that is hardware agnostic and applies to a broad range of customers who can quickly realise the benefits. UMA can support and enhance ALL Ingram audio visual equipment requirements.

Utilising occupancy data is more critical than ever before for safe return to work, flexible/hybrid working strategies and enabling consumption-based models for facilities services and the potential to reduce operational costs and carbon footprint.

"Ingram are delighted to partner with UMA. Digital transformation is accelerating across organisations. As companies evaluate their return to office environments, the UMA solutions provide automation and intelligence to allow seamless integration of technology enabling a superior collaboration experience" Raj Pandya, Director of Sales Ingram Micro.

Ingram is well-positioned with their footprint of specialist resellers delivering workplace technology solutions to take UMA to market. The existing Cisco workplace solutions that Ingram Micro already distribute will complement the addition of UMA Workplace Pro Cisco Webex bolt-on, delivering more excellent value to all our customers.

"We are delighted to be working with Ingram Micro. They are a great addition to the UMA family, Ingram has demonstrated they embrace the latest technology and user experiences with their ecosystem of workplace technology partners, like Cisco and Samsung, and we are really looking forward to progressing our partnership," said Stephen Milner UMA CEO

About UMA

Today's workforce demands a more intelligent workplace. The employee journey can now be transformed, with better data-driven human-centred technology, including intuitive map-based, natural language chatbot and voice user interfaces that learn and automate to drive wellness improvements and productivity across mobile and desktop applications.

UMA's open architecture provides greater flexibility connecting to legacy audio visual equipment and new technology investments. This is in contrast to other platforms that manage audio visual equipment that do not offer flexible cloud-based architectures and require a disproportionate amount of time/cost/effort to deploy and maintain real estate technology.

UMA provide an end-to-end solution, including a flexible open platform that demonstrates an understanding of the challenges facing end-users, Facilities and IT departments.

UMA delivers value to large enterprise and SMB. Organisations today face significant challenges with respect to understanding occupancy and often need to manage complex and disparate technology instances across their real estate.

Businesses that need employees back in the office sooner have a greater need for solutions to support a safe return to work while taking a proactive approach to environmental data.

By linking real-time occupancy data to energy management and audio visual equipment businesses can benefit in operational cost and carbon footprint reduction and enabling data on workplace conditions such as air and noise quality can deliver health, wellness and productivity benefits across the workforce.

About Ingram Micro Inc.

Ingram Micro helps businesses Realise the Promise of Technology.

It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve.

Unrivalled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. More at https://uk.ingrammicro.eu/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210423005030/en/

Contacts:

Gavin Fletcher

info@askuma.ai

+44 020 4519 1548

www.askuma.ai