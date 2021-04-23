



Oakland, CA, Apr 23, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Trailblazer custom Jewelry designer Tim Da Jeweler is elevating his creativity and design skills with the release of his breathtaking custom hat composed of 1,300 handset diamonds of the highest quality, paired with sparkling gold. Best known for his innovative and extraordinary approaches to creating custom jewelry, Tim is not going to disappoint as he boldly uses a generous number of diamonds in his most recent work."I've been putting my logo on hats and other accessories, and I thought what better way to brand myself than to make a diamond-encrusted hat," he shares. "It just brings so much life and interest to the hat. I was determined to make this my next masterpiece," he explains.As can be expected of Tim, he takes pride in creating artistic designs with great quality without compromising the client's budget. When it comes to pleasing his clients and meeting their expectations, he is known to go above and beyond the standard. He has been in the industry long enough to understand that nothing beats prioritizing building a lasting professional relationship with customers, getting to know them, understanding their taste, and getting to know their personal style. It is also for this reason that he can easily come up with designs that will blow their minds. At the end of the day, every piece of custom jewelry should be able to capture the essence of each client.Tim's eye for details is second to none. Choosing the right type of diamond, picking the right size, and choosing the ones with the right amount of shine earned him the label Shine Time, a perfect representation of his personal brand when it comes to custom jewelry. He never settles for second best but instead makes sure that his clients get their money's worth all the time. He carefully inspects every completed project after production before it is turned over to the customer. As a result, clients become more and more confident that they are in good hands.Prior to becoming a jewelry designer, Tim spent a considerable amount of time in the insurance industry. It was in that season in his life that he passionately searched for his real calling. On the side, he would create simple pieces of jewelry that he would sell online. Little did he know that his creations would become a sensation hit among e-commerce clients. Realizing that a door was opening for him, he grabbed the opportunity to establish his business and decided to leave the insurance industry for good.His trendy and sophisticated design ideas are transformed into breathtaking pendants, chains, earrings, watches, rings, and grillz. Just recently, Tim upgraded his client's custom jewelry experience as he transitioned from a virtual jeweler to one that has a physical store that clients can visit. Visiting the store is by appointment only and is limited to a small number of customers, as Tim wants to spend as much time as he can with every one of them.Working hard to position himself as one of the most trusted jewelry designers in the industry today is something that Tim is fully focused on. As he continues to grow his brand, expand his business, and cater to more clients, he is expected to dominate the industry and make an impact unlike anyone in the past.Learn more about Tim Da Jeweler by visiting his website. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter for updates on his latest projects.Social Links:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/timdajeweler/Twitter: https://twitter.com/timdajewelerMedia Contact:Timothy Long Jr: Tim Da JewelerE: Sales@timdajeweler.comWeb: https://www.timdajeweler.com/SOURCE: Tim Da JewelerSource: Tim Da JewelerCopyright 2021 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.