The new panel has a nominal power of 395 W and a claimed temperature coefficient of 0.28% degrees Celsius.Russian PV panel manufacturer Hevel Solar has launched a heterojunction solar module for building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) with a nominal power of 395 W. The panel has a power conversion efficiency of 22.3% and a claimed temperature coefficient of 0.28% degrees Celsius. "The price of 1m2 of Hevel BIPV is comparable to that of middle-range hinged ventilated facades," a company's spokesperson told pv magazine. "However its PV-generation capacity allows for an investment return in several ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...