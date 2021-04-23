Anzeige
Freitag, 23.04.2021
Ist das Joe Bidens Lieblingsaktie und zugleich das Übernahmeziel Nr. 1?
Dow Jones News
23.04.2021 | 12:13
The Mauritius Commercial Bank Ltd (MCB) provides USD 60m funding to fuel Senegal's national electrification and LNG-use ambitions

23-Apr-2021 / 11:40 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The Mauritius Commercial Bank Ltd (MCB) provides USD 60m funding to fuel Senegal's national electrification and LNG-use 
ambitions 
Port-Louis, 23 April 2021: MCB (www.MCB.mu) is facilitating Senegal's endeavour to improve its national electrification 
rate through its USD 60 million participation in the syndicated project finance facility of USD 140 million to 
Karpowership. MCB was not only a co-mandated lead arranger but provided the highest loan commitment. The project 
finance facility is enabling Karpowership to operate its 235 MW Powership alongside the shores of Dakar since August 
2019. 
The Powership is contributing to around 15% of Senegal's electricity supply. According to Africa Energy Outlook 2019, 
Senegal's electrification rate was 69% in 2018, with a 92% rate in urban areas and only 42% in rural areas. As per the 
Government's Plan Sénégal Emergent, a national roadmap adopted back in 2014, the state ambitions to increase its 
electrification rate to 100% by 2025, whilst focusing on lowering electricity generation costs by reducing its 
dependence on imported liquid fuels and increasing electricity access to rural areas. Providing electricity to places 
outside the ambit of urban areas is directly in line with Sustainability Development Goal ("SDG") n° 7 of the United 
Nation's charter on Sustainable Development. 
The Powership will soon shift from the use of heavy fuel oil to gas. This fuel switch-over will generate material 
reduction in Senegal's fuel bill with positive spill-over effect on electricity costs in line with the Plan Sénégal 
Emergent. Being the first power generation plant fueled by gas, the Powership is laying the foundation stone of 
Senegal's plan to diversify its energy mix. Moreover the use of gas will enable Senegal to cut its carbon emission in 
furtherance of SDG n°13 on Climate Change. Senegal ambitions to shift primarily to natural gas for its power 
production by 2035, thereby reducing further the national grid's emissions factor. 
The Powership's fuel transition is being facilitated by a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit ("FSRU"). Following 
successful sea trials, the FSRU has departed Singapore and is expected in Senegal in the coming weeks. The FSRU is a 
KARMOL's enterprise - KARMOL is a joint venture between Karpowership and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. 
Commenting on the Powership's syndicated project finance facility and on MCB's strong involvement in the project, 
Zaahir Sulliman, Head of Specialised Finance, MCB, said: "We are proud to be contributing towards Senegal's universal 
electrification goal and its transition from reliance on heavy fuel oil to LNG for its electricity production. This 
commitment is in line with Success Beyond Numbers, the Group's corporate sustainability strategy, which aims at 
aligning business development, socioeconomic progress and profitability with the notion of sustainability over time". 
Mr. Sulliman also stressed out: "MCB is aware of its responsibility in the face of the climatic emergency and committed 
by 2022, to stop financing new coal power-plants and discontinue the trade financing of both thermal and metallurgical 
coal. Financing Karpowership in Senegal is a first step in the right direction and we are looking forward to increase 
our participation in projects that foster energy production whilst promoting both climatic and environment friendliness 
in an endeavor to increase living standards". 
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Mauritius Commercial Bank Ltd (MCB). 
Download Image: https://bit.ly/3dGEZYj 
About Mauritius Commercial Bank: 
With its 182-year history, The Mauritius Commercial Bank Ltd (MCB) has evolved to an integrated bank and financial 
services institution, which offers tailored and innovative solutions to a diversified client base, ranging from retail 
to corporate and institutions. MCB's rich history, commitment to customer service and excellence, innovative culture 
and high quality employees have underpinned its solid franchise and long track record of sustainable profitability and 
financial soundness. MCB has also established a physical presence in 10 countries overseas, via its subsidiaries in 
Madagascar, Seychelles and Maldives, its representative offices in Johannesburg, Nairobi, Paris and Dubai, as well as 
its associates, Société Générale Moçambique and Banque Française Commerciale Océan Indien (BFCOI - operating in Réunion 
Island, Mayotte and Paris). 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1187969 23-Apr-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187969&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2021 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)

