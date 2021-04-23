Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Result of Second General Meeting

Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Result of Meeting

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (the "Company")

Results of Second General Meeting

23 April 2021

The Board is pleased to announce that the special resolution to place the Company into members' voluntary liquidation was voted on a poll and approved by the Company's shareholders at the Second General Meeting held earlier today, and Laura Waters and Robert Nicholas Lewis, both of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, have been appointed as liquidators.

Resolution Votes For % Votes Against % ISC Votes Withheld Place the Company into members' voluntary liquidation and authorise the appointments of the Liquidators 13,246,546 99.6 50,692 0.4 58,352,966 94,311

The full text of the special resolution can be found in the Notice of Second General Meeting contained in the Company's circular to Shareholders dated 30 March 2021 (the "Circular"). The Circular is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism which can be located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, https://www.invesco.com/uk/en/investment-trusts/invesco-income-growth-trust-plc.html

Suspension and Cancellation of Reclassified Shares

As set out in the Circular, the Reclassified Shares were suspended from listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and from trading on the London Stock Exchange at 7.30 a.m. this morning, 23 April 2021, in anticipation of the Second General Meeting.

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and to the London Stock Exchange for the cancellation of listings and admissions to trading of the Reclassified Shares to be cancelled at 8.00 a.m. on 26 April 2021.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

Enquiries:

J.P. Morgan Cazenove +44 (0) 20 7742 4000

William Simmonds

Invesco Asset Management Limited +44 (0) 20 3753 1000

Angus Pottinger

Will Ellis

Liquidators +44 (0)20 7583 5000

Laura Waters

Robert Nicholas Lewis

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135